Stars blow out Blackhawks in brutal 5-1 loss

A bad pass by Nikita Zadorov, a bad penalty by Ryan Carpenter and a bad blowout by Duncan Keith added up to one thing for the Blackhawks on Thursday: A brutal 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at the United Center.

The Hawks (18-18-5) are now 4 points behind fourth-place Nashville in the Central Division.

Meanwhile, the bruised and battered Stars just won't go away as they improved to 14-14-10 and remain very much alive in the playoff picture.

This game was tied 1-1 after a period thanks to Dominik Kubalik's second goal in as many games. He slammed in a point-blank shot at 14:05 of the first period off a perfect feed from new linemate Vinnie Hinostroza.

But then came an absolute disaster of a second period for the Hawks.

It began with an ill-advised, cross-ice pass from Zadorov deep in his own zone. It was easily snared by Roope Hintz and led Jason Robertson's goal at 1:13. Zadorov doubled down on his error by losing Robertson in front of the net.

Carpenter took a delay-of-game penalty 12 minutes later when he sent the puck up over the glass at 13:14. Dallas went up 3-1 less than a minute later when Miro Heiskanen rifled his sixth goal of the season past Kevin Lankinen.

The ugliest moment, though, came when Keith tripped over his own feet while trying to set something up at the point. The future Hall of Famer tried shoving the puck out of harm's way as he tumbled to the ice -- but to no avail.

It went right to Andrew Cogliano, who sprung Blake Comeau on a breakaway. Comeau scored at 15:47 to make it 4-1, then added a second goal 50 seconds into the third period on yet another Keith turnover.