Grandal improving; Rodon turns in solid start for White Sox

Chicago White Sox second baseman Marco Hernandez (36) takes the throw before tagging out San Diego Padres' Tucupita Marcano, right, on an attempted steal during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. The Sox won 4-3. Associated Press

In the early days of spring training, manager Tony La Russa was already impressed with the group of catchers in the White Sox's camp.

"One of the deepest I've seen," said La Russa, a Hall of Fame manager with 33 years of experience.

La Russa has been raving about veteran Jonathan Lucroy and youngsters Zack Collins, Yermin Mercedes and Seby Zavala. He also has No. 1 catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Sidelined early after twisting his knee in a running drill, Grandal has slowly worked his way back and he played his first Cactus League game Saturday as the Sox's designated hitter.

With just over two weeks before Opening Day, Grandal is feeling good and has plenty of time to get some work in at catcher.

"Right now, repetition behind the plate is probably No. 1," Grandal said. "I couldn't care less if I start off the season hitting or not. I know the bat is going to come through at some point, and once that happens, then it's a done deal.

"Being able to hopefully get more repetitions behind the plate, catching-wise, where I'm blocking and I'm throwing and I'm moving around and calling the game and seeing how the game is going along, I think that's No. 1."

Rodon rolls:

After debuting out of the bullpen, Carlos Rodon made his first Cactus League start Tuesday and took a big step toward claiming the No. 5 spot in the White Sox's rotation.

Trying to make it all the way back from Tommy John and shoulder surgeries, Rodon pitched 3 scoreless innings and had 4 strikeouts in a 4-3 win over the Padres.

"I guess it happens start by start, I build that confidence back," Rodon said. "It's kind of like riding a bike but it seems like I haven't ridden that bike for a while. Today was a step in the right direction. It's only spring training right now. I'd like to see it happen in the regular season.

"But each start, even in spring training, it builds to that. They're steppingstones so just see the next start and go from there. It's kind of the goal, don't look too far ahead."

Rodon has pitched 5 scoreless innings this spring. Reynaldo Lopez relieved the left-hander and gave up 2 runs on 4 hits and 1 walk against San Diego.

The Sox's first 3 runs vs. the Padres were unearned. Luis Gonzalez snapped a 3-3 tie with an RBI single in the ninth inning to decide the outcome.

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert missed his second straight game with a lower abdominal strain.

"He's got a little discomfort," manager Tony La Russa said. "Right now, it doesn't seem like it's something that we should worry about. Just make sure we don't push him."

Hamilton joins Sox:

Late last season, the White Sox acquired Jarred Dyson in a trade with the Pirates.

It was a luxury speed addition for a team headed for the playoffs, and that was likely the thinking again Tuesday when the Sox signed outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor-league contract and invited him to camp.

Hamilton, who split last season between the Cubs and Mets, ranks second among active players with 305 career stolen bases.

"His speed is a real weapon," manager Tony La Russa said. "I'm anxious to put him through the paces and see how he looks this year. In Billy's case, he's been a player, not just a baserunner. He's an outfielder, had some good hitting years."