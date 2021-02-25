Could Russell Wilson end up on the Bears? Reports say star QB would consider trade

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is reportedly unhappy in Seattle, and his agent said he would consider a trade to four teams, the Bears being one of them. Wilson has not requested a trade, however. Associated Press

Sound the alarm. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly would consider a trade to the Bears.

Rumors have been circulating for weeks that Wilson is frustrated with the Seahawks, with whom he has played his entire nine-year NFL career. He flat out said on the record that he was frustrated with getting hit too much. The 32-year-old has been sacked 394 times in his career.

While a Wilson-Seahawks divorce seems highly unlikely -- the Seahawks are on the hook for Wilson's $39 million in cap space in 2021 if they trade him before June 1 -- the possibility has sparked discussion across the NFL landscape.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Wilson has not requested a trade. But Wilson's agent Mark Rodgers told Schefter that the quarterback would consider a trade to four teams -- and the Bears are among them. The list includes Dallas, New Orleans and Las Vegas.

Wilson is under contract through 2023 and holds a full no-trade clause, meaning he has the final say on his destination in any trade.

The Seahawks and coach Pete Carroll have a vision for the team, one that includes running the ball more. Wilson seems to have another. In an interview with "The Dan Patrick Show" two weeks ago, Wilson said he'd like to have more of a voice in front office decisions. There appears to be some friction.

The Bears, of course, need a quarterback. They are all but certain to move on from Mitch Trubisky. They reportedly showed at least some interest in former Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz, who was traded to Indianapolis last week. They also reportedly made a call to Detroit regarding Matthew Stafford, who was later traded to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff and multiple draft picks.

If there's any remote chance a quarterback like Wilson is available, Bears general manager Ryan Pace must make a call. Wilson is an eight-time Pro Bowler. He's thrown for 4,000 yards or more in four seasons (something no Bears quarterback has ever done). He just completed a 4,212-yard passing season with 40 touchdowns passes and led the Seahawks to a 12-4 finish despite a leaky defense. Most importantly, he's a winner. He has won a Super Bowl title and his Seahawks teams have reached the playoffs in eight of his nine years.

A wild offseason for NFL quarterback changes just got a little bit wilder.