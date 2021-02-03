Deshaun to the Bears? Stay far away, Hub Arkush says

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson gets pressure on Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson during their December game at Soldier Field. Watson said recently he wants out of Houston. Mark Busch/mbusch@shawmedia.com

Is incredible talent all that matters when it comes to finding a franchise quarterback?

Clearly not.

If it were, space would be being cleared in Canton for Jay Cutler, Colin Kaepernick, JaMarcus Russell and Tim Couch alongside Jeff George, Ryan Leaf, Todd Marinovich and Art Schlichter.

While each of the disappointments on our list suffered different maladies, all were franchise prospects and all their perceived warts are found in the character ledger.

That is why unlike most NFL teams that aren't the Houston Texans I wouldn't spend 10 seconds trying to figure out how to trade away my future for Deshaun Watson.

I know, as far as we know Watson is a fine young man who's never shown any character flaws at all.

Until now.

With all the noise around Watson and the Texans the last few weeks nobody is asking the important question.

Why is Watson trying to force his way out of Houston?

Is it because he's unhappy with ownership, football operations and the team's record on social justice issues?

We don't know for sure since Watson isn't talking to anyone, at least not out loud.

There are two huge problems with that.

The first is that in bringing in general manger Nick Caserio and head coach David Culley, the Texans are overhauling the football operation, and according to multiple reports Watson has refused to speak to even them to this point.

The second and much bigger issue:

"I'm lost for words, honestly. Been crying a little bit, a lot of bit, really. It's just an amazing moment for me," Watson said.

"The money is amazing, it's life-changing, it's great, but the biggest thing is for the (organization) to just trust in me and believe in me that I'm their guy. I'm their quarterback is the biggest thing that really touches me.

"Thanks to Cal, Janice, the entire McNair family, coach (Bill) O'Brien, Jack Easterby and the whole Texans' organization for helping make my dream a reality. Special thank you to all my teammates, past and present for believing in me and helping me grow as a player and a person.

"Last but certainly not least, thank you to the best fans in the NFL. I promise to do everything I can to not only bring a championship to this great city but also leave a legacy of helping positively impact this community."

That is Watson five months ago after signing the second richest contract in NFL history, committing him to the Texans through 2025, and more than five months after the DeAndre Hopkins trade, which was reported as one of his main gripes.

So if things have been so impossible in Houston why did Watson sign the deal and why is he now so anxious to leave all those folks to who he pledged undying allegiance?

He would be leaving the organization, teammates and fans he owed an incalculable debt a few months ago in the dust of a complete rebuild, and a team already more than $18 million over the salary cap to eat an additional $21 million dead cap hit.

With friends like that, who needs enemies?

Without having any idea what has caused the radical 180-degree turn in Watson's commitment to the Texans and Houston, and unable to imagine anything that might justify it, that is certainly not the kind of leader I'd want in my locker room at any price.

The only place he can clean up this mess is Houston by fulfilling commitments he made. Plus, it's clear the Texans have no intentions for now of trading him.

So if you're a fan of the Chicago Bears or any other QB-needy club, you may want to focus your attention on acquiring someone like Dak Prescott, Teddy Bridgewater, Matt Ryan, Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cam Newton, Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston or maybe even Mitch Trubisky.

None are the QB Watson is, but you'd be looking at somebody you can trust.

