Reports: Cubs sign Pederson to one-year contract

Multiple reports said Friday morning the Cubs have signed outfielder Joc Pederson. He played seven seasons with the Dodgers and is a free agent. Associated Press

In need of a left fielder after Kyle Schwarber was non-tendered in early December, the Cubs reportedly signed Joc Pederson to a one-year, $7 million contract Friday.

A left-handed hitter like Schwarber, the 28-year-old Pederson broke in with the Dodgers in 2014. In seven seasons with Los Angeles, the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder hit .230/.336/.470 with 130 home runs and 303 RBI.

Last season, Pederson slashed .190/.285/.397 with 7 homers and 16 RBI. He struck out 34 times and drew 11 walks in 138 plate appearances.

Pederson was much better in the playoffs, hitting .382/.432/.559 with 2 home runs and 8 RBI over 16 games while helping Los Angeles win the World Series.