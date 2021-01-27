Game on. High school sports, including basketball, set to resume.

It's game on for high school sports but in a nontraditional way we've never seen.

The Illinois High School Association Wednesday released a calendar for the remainder of the 2021 portion of the school year. Most notably, basketball competition can begin for schools in regions that have reached Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, after those schools have conducted seven practices. The final day of the season is March 13, with no state playoffs.

Football practices can begin March 3 with a six-week season of games set to begin March 19 and no state playoffs.

"We understood the high level of anticipation surrounding today's announcement, along with the scrutiny that will accompany it," said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. "Ultimately, the board adhered to its stated goals throughout the pandemic: providing an opportunity for every IHSA student-athlete to compete safely this year and maximizing opportunities for traditional IHSA spring sports after they lost their entire season a year ago.

"I recognize that many schools and coaches could likely offer a tweak here or there that would have, in their opinion, made it 'better' for their school or sport. Our board faced an impossible task with a litany of factors. They were conscientious in considering every possibility and I believe their decisions today are a positive step for the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of our students. We are excited to channel our energy into creating as many positive experiences for Illinois high school students as we can between now and the end of this extraordinary school year."

Check back to dailyherald.com for more.