Game on. High school sports, including basketball, set to resume.

  • Rolling Meadows senior Max Christie looks for a teammate against Schaumburg in a game last season. The Illinois High School announced Wednesday the basketball season can begin as soon as a school's region hits Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan and after teams conduct seven practices.

  • The Illinois High School Association announced Wednesday that football practices may begin on March 3, with a five-week season of games beginning March 19. A school's region must be in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan for games to be played.

John Radtke
 
 
Updated 1/27/2021 4:18 PM

It's game on for high school sports but in a nontraditional way we've never seen.

The Illinois High School Association Wednesday released a calendar for the remainder of the 2021 portion of the school year. Most notably, basketball competition can begin for schools in regions that have reached Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, after those schools have conducted seven practices. The final day of the season is March 13, with no state playoffs.

 

Football practices can begin March 3 with a six-week season of games set to begin March 19 and no state playoffs.

"We understood the high level of anticipation surrounding today's announcement, along with the scrutiny that will accompany it," said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. "Ultimately, the board adhered to its stated goals throughout the pandemic: providing an opportunity for every IHSA student-athlete to compete safely this year and maximizing opportunities for traditional IHSA spring sports after they lost their entire season a year ago.

"I recognize that many schools and coaches could likely offer a tweak here or there that would have, in their opinion, made it 'better' for their school or sport. Our board faced an impossible task with a litany of factors. They were conscientious in considering every possibility and I believe their decisions today are a positive step for the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of our students. We are excited to channel our energy into creating as many positive experiences for Illinois high school students as we can between now and the end of this extraordinary school year."

