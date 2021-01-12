Report: Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano to retire
Updated 1/12/2021 7:59 PM
Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano is reportedly set to retire.The 60-year-old former NFL head coach has served as Bears defensive coordinator for two seasons. Pagano was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2012 to 2017.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.