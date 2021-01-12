Blackhawks agree to contract extension with head coach Colliton

The Blackhawks agreed to terms with head coach Jeremy Colliton on a two-year contract extension Tuesday that runs through the 2022-23 season. (AP File Photo/David Banks, 2018)

The Blackhawks agreed to terms with head coach Jeremy Colliton on a two-year contract extension Tuesday that runs through the 2022-23 season.

Colliton, who turns 36 on Wednesday, is in his third season as Hawks coach and was named the 38th coach in franchise history on Nov. 6, 2018. He helped guide the team to the Stanley Cup playoffs last season (although the Hawks were the 24th team to qualify in a once-in-a-lifetime expanded field) and he is 62-58-17 overall.

"I'm thankful to the Wirtz Family and Stan Bowman for their continued support during my time with the organization," Colliton said in a statement released by the team. "As we continue to build on the foundation we have here with this team, we will remain committed to working with our players to put them in the best positions to succeed. I look forward to the challenge of developing a team our fans will be proud of and leading the Chicago Blackhawks back to a championship level."

Stan Bowman is scheduled to address the media at 9:30, followed by Colliton at 10:30.