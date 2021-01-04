Sciambi replaces Kasper as TV play-by-play voice for Cubs

Jon Sciambi is the new Cubs' play-by-play voice on Marquee Network. Courtesy of ESPN

Jon "Boog" Sciambi, a TV and radio broadcaster for ESPN since 2014, is the Cubs new television play-by-play announcer.

He replaces Len Kasper, Marquee Sports Network announced Monday.

Sciambi was ESPN's Sunday night baseball radio voice and the cable station's regular play-by-play voice on Wednesday night TV broadcasts.

"We are excited to welcome Boog to the Marquee Network and the Cubs organization," president of business operations Crane Kenney said in a statement. "We're confident he'll add to the incredible legacy of Cubs broadcasters and quickly become a trusted friend to our amazing fans."

On Dec. 4, Kasper left the Cubs and joined the White Sox as their radio play-by-play voice.

Sciambi previously worked as the lead play-by-play TV announcer for the Atlanta Braves from 2007 to 2009 and as the radio voice of the Florida Marlins from 1997 to 2004.

"Having the opportunity to come to Wrigley Field and call games for the Chicago Cubs every day is surreal," Sciambi said in a statement. "It really doesn't get better than that. Chicago is one of the best cities and Wrigley is the best ballpark out there."