5 things to watch in Bears vs. Packers

Green Bay's Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass in front of Buster Skrine in last year's win over the Bears at Lambeau Field. Associated Press

The Bears need a win to lock up a playoff spot. The Packers need a win to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye in the playoffs. It's going to be a fun Week 17.

The Bears (8-7) and the Packers (12-3) kick off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Soldier Field.

1. The rivalry

Since the NFL reintroduced the bye week in 1990, the Bears and the Packers have met five times in Week 17. The Packers have won all five.

Most recently, Green Bay won, 33-28, in Week 17 of 2013. Both teams hovered around .500, but the NFC North division title was on the line. Three years prior to that, the Packers beat the Bears, 10-3, in Week 17 of 2010 to sneak into the playoffs. Three weeks later the Packers beat the Bears again in the NFC Championship Game on their way to a Super Bowl title.

The two rivals will meet for the 202nd time overall. The Packers hold the all-time advantage, 100-95-6, including two playoff games.

2. The scoreboard

Bears coach Matt Nagy won't be scoreboard watching, but that doesn't mean you can't.

While Sunday's game is a "win and you're in" situation for the Bears, they can also reach the postseason if the Los Angeles Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals. Both games kick off at 3:25 p.m. Nagy said he would prefer if scoreboard operators at Soldier Field refrain from showing the Rams-Cardinals score on the video boards inside the stadium.

Those are good intentions for his team, which should be focused on the Packers. But viewers at home should definitely keep tabs on developments at SoFi Stadium in California.

3. Bears pass rush

Bears fans might forgive outside linebacker Robert Quinn real fast if he comes up with a sack at a key moment against the Packers with the season on the line.

Quinn has struggled this season, amassing only two sacks. It has mystified him as much as it has Bears fans. The Bears need Quinn this week more than ever. A huge game from Khalil Mack would be vital, too. The Bears need to find ways to disrupt Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers. That could come via the blitz, but it also needs to come when the Bears rush only four defenders.

4. Protecting Trubisky

Since Mitch Trubisky returned to the starting lineup, the Bears have played well when the pocket is clean and Trubisky can avoid trouble. Against Green Bay on Nov. 29 and against Detroit on Dec. 6, key strip sacks proved costly for the Bears.

Led by outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith and his 12.5 sacks, the Packers have the weapons to flush Trubisky from the pocket and make life hard on him. The Bears can't let that happen.

The Green Bay game in November was the first that featured this iteration of the Bears offensive line. With Sam Mustipher at center, this group has played better and better with each passing game. But the Packers, who rank seventh in sack-rate, are the best they've seen in pass rush over that time.

5. Davante Adams

Against the Bears in November, the Packers kept finding ways to get receiver Davante Adams favorable matchups. If Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson remains out with a shoulder injury, the Packers will undoubtedly attack rookie Kindle Vildor.

Adams caught six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown last time he played the Bears. He has totaled more than 100 receiving yards in three of the last four games. He has caught a touchdown in nine of the last 10 games he has played.

The Packers are going to find ways to put the ball in his hands. For the Bears, it's all about limiting those opportunities.

"He's excellent at the line getting away from press coverage," Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said. "He deserves every honor and recognition that's he's getting."