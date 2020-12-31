Jim O'Donnell: What to expect from Sports world in 2021

Will the fates of Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy be determined by Sunday's outcome against the Packers at Soldier Field? Daily Herald File Photo

SO THIS IS New Year's.

And who would believe?

The sports figures still scurry around inside the giant TV screens, the stadiums empty.

Final scores are posted and bets are cashed or lost, all briefly celebrated or quickly forgotten.

America is bribed with its own tax money to remain calm and compliant.

In the end, will the new stimulus be $2,000 or $600?

Why not $20,000 or $6,000?

Or $200,000?

It's paper money, all make believe.

A digitalized blip into an online account, providing a transitting "OK" to a populace in ongoing states of anxiety, disconnection and exhaustion.

And then what about the trillions -- trillions -- spent on "national security" since 2001 that somehow allowed a predictably deadly virus, given fatal traction by the air that the world breathes, to fragment life as new-millennium America struggled to know it?

And inside this little corner -- this increasingly diminished little corner -- the games play on.

"When the past no longer illuminates the future," Alexis de Tocqueville, the remarkably visioned 19th century Frenchman wrote, "The spirit walks in darkness."

There is no past to illuminate the future America faces.

Mick Jagger crowed that he wrote the lyrics to "Living in a Ghost Town" in 10 minutes.

Anyone who has actually listened to the words of the profitably bleak bouncer might think Sir Michael overstated his thought time.

But this is New Year's Day.

Traditionally, a date when the world flips its Etch-a-Sketch and hope reboots.

Why should Jan. 1, 2021, be any different?

America staggered out of 1968 into a deceptive year when Richard Nixon became president, Joe W. Namath won a Super Bowl and Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon.

So in 2021?

Mild sports crystal balling on a most surreal New Year's Day:

The Bears -- Here's a little nugget to munch on as the local futures of Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy and Mitch Trubisky do or do not hang in the balance vs. Green Bay Sunday (Fox, 3:25 p.m.): Of the 11 Bears head coaches since George Halas retired, only Lovie Smith (10-6 in 2012) has been fired with a record better than 7-9. ... Jack Pardee resigned after going 9-5 in 1977 to become HC of the Washington F.T.

The Blackhawks -- Say it again: ominous signs that the toxic air of Bill Wirtz is once again wafting through the corridors on West Madison Street. ... Stan Bowman is the luckiest charmed to operate out of the United Center since the Bulls finally cashiered Gar Forman.

The Bulls -- Some very wise NBA men say there will be a three-year uptick guided by Billy Donovan. ... This season will be evaluate, slice and dice. ... Year two will be marked improvement. ... And the 2022-'23 season will bring the first of Donovan's 45-win plateaus. ... But neither he nor Arturas Karnisovas will ever overcome Jerry Reinsdorf's "Curse of the Breakup."

The College Football Playoff -- So the Rose Bowl is in Texas, the Yellow Rose of Texas presumably is in Pasadena and Ryan Day and Ohio State have superseded all as the most despised program in the land. ... Maybe before kickoff against Clemson Friday (ESPN, 7 p.m.), the CFP orchestrators will announce that all OSU games will be played for at least four quarters or until the Buckeyes are improperly ahead.

The Cubs -- Jed Hoyer is calling it "a reset." ... Civic and military experts might call it "a conquest" of Wrigleyville by that sneaky Ricketts clan. ... The franchise has more than doubled in value since the family took over. ... Filthy rich ranter Joe Ricketts was even thoughtful enough to prompt days of non-impacting media outrage last winter with his racist emails.

The 2021 Masters -- As long as Charlie Woods is in the starting field, who cares when they play it? ... Li'l Charlie may become the first instant celebrity to have simultaneous showcases on The Golf Channel and Nickelodeon. ... Much more "now" for TV if mom Elin Nordegren carries his clubs. ... Father Tiger is so "2019."

The new NFL TV contracts -- Pandemic be damned, informed sourcing is indicating that the league will gross $100 billion over 10 years. ... Only changes: ESPN/ABC will move into the Super Bowl rotation, "Thursday Night Football" will likely stream to Amazon and the undervalued Bears will be the last organization still on a stadium lease into the 2030s.

The White Sox -- The only major Chicago sports franchise expected to be deep in the hunt for a championship in 2021. ... Meaning, Tim Anderson will leapfrog Jose Abreu for AL MVP, Brad Lidge will come out of retirement to pitch relief for the Twins in late-season games that matter, and Tony La Russa will wind up with endorsement deals for the Reacher Grabber by Vive, Wham-O Bird Collars and the Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Can Opener.

And to all, a blessed and fulfilling 2021.

Jim O'Donnell's Sports & Media column appears Thursday and Sunday.