Trubisky's future with the Bears is on the line in Sunday's Packers game

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) waits for a play to start during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. Associated Press

There's an energy at Halas Hall this week.

And there should be. The Bears have played well the last month and they have an opportunity to win their way into the playoffs Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky called it "a lot of high energy." This game will be the ultimate measuring stick for the 2020 Bears. They've finally figured some things out offensively. They've scored 30 or more points in four straight games for the first time since 1965.

Yet they've done it against subpar defenses. Now, with the season on the line, it's time to test it against the best team in the NFC. There's a lot riding on this game for those working at Halas Hall. General manager Ryan Pace, for sure. Head coach Matt Nagy, of course.

But none bigger, perhaps, than the Bears' starting quarterback.

"This is what we worked for," Trubisky said. "And no matter what happened throughout the course of this year, we always know there are going to be ups and downs -- some very high and some very low -- which we've experienced this season, and I've been there myself, personally."

Trubisky's future hangs in the balance. The fourth-year pro is in the final year of his contract. A year ago, the Bears declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

For the last month, Trubisky's play has made the argument that he might be the best quarterback option available to the Bears next year. With limited cap space in 2021 and a middling first-round draft pick, the Bears are in a tough position to make a splash on the quarterback market.

So in a lot of ways it might make sense to bring back Trubisky. Since returning to the starting lineup Nov. 29 against Green Bay, Trubisky has completed 68% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 5 games. He has also rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown.

A lot of teams out there would be happy to have that type of production. His first game back against the Packers was undoubtedly Trubisky's worst game of that stretch, which is why this week's rematch feels so important.

A quarterback decision of this magnitude never comes down to one game. Whoever is making football decisions for the Bears this offseason -- whether it's Pace or somebody else -- has to look at things through a wide lens.

Still, a good performance against Green Bay -- even a good performance in a loss -- might be enough to change some minds about Trubisky.

The offensive improvement has been a welcomed sight. Trubisky is a big part of that.

"He's not trying to be somebody that he's not," Bears coach Matt Nagy said of Trubisky. "He has more confidence now. Schematically, the [offense] that we're trying to [run], and [what] he likes and doesn't like, and we like and don't like -- it's fitting right now."

Quarterback coach John DeFilippo said Trubisky can't worry too much about what Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is doing. Sunday could be a coronation for Rodgers, who has become the betting favorite to win the NFL MVP award.

DeFilippo never played in the NFL, but he has orchestrated the chess match as an offensive coordinator going up against the likes of a Bill Belichick defense.

"You have to remember that, you know what, you're there for a reason too," DeFilippo said. "You're pretty good at your job, too. Stay within yourself and don't try to do anything different than what's called on that play. Really, just play your game."

The playoffs matter to this Bears team. They want to keep playing. Turning a six-game losing streak into a playoff spot would be a remarkable story.

For Trubisky, it could literally make a difference worth millions of dollars, whether that's in Chicago or not.

"Everything I've experienced this season has just made me stronger and a better person and player," Trubisky said. "What I've had to deal with and everything we've had to overcome as a team, to just see where we're at now, it gives you confidence going into it."

Award winner

Trubisky on Wednesday won the Good Guy Award from the Pro Football Writers of America Chicago chapter. The award is given annually to a Bears player, staff member or employee who showed great professionalism while dealing with the media. Allen Robinson, who won the award in 2019, finished second in the voting.