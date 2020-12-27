Bears close in on playoffs with win over Jaguars

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) celebrates his touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars with teammate tight end Jimmy Graham during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Mitchell Trubisky accounted for 3 scores, including 2 touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham, and the Bears pounded the Jacksonville Jaguars 41-17 in a game that meant as much to Jacksonville's long-term future as it did to Chicago's short-term fate.

The Bears (8-7), who gained control of their postseason path when Arizona lost to San Francisco on Saturday, can make the NFC playoffs for the second time in three years by beating Green Bay next week at home.

The Jaguars (1-14), who set a franchise record for consecutive losses, can secure the top pick for the first time in franchise history by losing at Indianapolis next week.

Jacksonville's latest loss was over long before the clock ran out. Chicago scored 28 unanswered points to start the second half, getting so far in front that Nick Foles got to close out the game against his former team.

Trubisky completed 24 of 35 passes for 265 yards, with 2 touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for a score. Trubisky's performance was far from perfect. His interception came in the end zone late in the first half -- he inexplicably scrambled and threw into a crowd -- with the Bears in field-goal range, and he nearly had another early in the third.

But safety Jarrod Wilson dropped the ball and then dropped to the ground to do 10 pushups.

Allen Robinson finished with 10 catches for 103 yards against his former team. Robinson spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Jaguars.

Graham had four receptions for 69 yards.

Former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon made his fourth start of the season for Jacksonville and had 2 touchdown passes and 2 interceptions. Glennon nearly had a third turnover, but nose tackle Bilal Nichols dropped a ball at the line of scrimmage that hit him in the chest.

David Montgomery and rookie Artavis Pierce each scored on the ground.

Chicago scored 30 or more points for the fourth consecutive week, the first time the Bears have accomplished the feat since 1965.

The Bears can clinch a playoff berth by beating Green Bay at Soldier Field next Sunday.