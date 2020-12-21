La Russa: I feel deep remorse and regret

According to his attorney, Lawrence Kazan, new White Sox manager Tony La Russa's driving under the influence charge from last February was downgraded to reckless driving Monday morning in Arizona.

La Russa will pay a $1,300 fine, perform 20 hours of community service and spend one day in home detention.

"I brought this on myself," La Russa said on a conference call Monday. "I know it. I feel deep remorse and regret over what I did."

"Mr. La Russa knows he made a mistake last February and deeply regrets it," Kazan said in a statement. "He is embarrassed and concerned. He knows what he did was wrong. The charge was reduced because Mr. La Russa was found to be over the legal threshold by a small amount. Nevertheless, Mr. LaRussa understands that any amount over the limit is too much."

