3 AND OUT: Bears hold off Vikings, keep playoffs hopes alive

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (39) celebrates at the end of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Bears won 33-27. Associated Press

Take-aways after the Bears' 33-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday:

Three moments that mattered

1. Perhaps a season-changing moment on fourth-and-1 at the Minnesota 29, the Bears' defense bailed out Mitch Trubisky's late red-zone interception. Brent Urban came through to force Kirk Cousins into an errant throw and an incompletion.

2. Speaking of that pick, with 2:57 remaining and the Bears knocking on the door for a crucial score only up 3, Trubisky forced a throw to Allen Robinson and it was intercepted by Minnesota's Cameron Dantzler. One of just a handful of mistakes on the afternoon, Trubisky picked an inopportune time to make an avoidable mistake.

3. Cairo Santos hit 4 field goals on Sunday. Extending his streak to 22 means Santos is earning the status of 'Mr. Automatic.' His fourth field goal ensured the Vikings couldn't settle for a game-tying field goal on their final drive.

Three things that worked

Monty: David Montgomery is cementing himself as the lead back he was drafted to be. For the third time in four games, the Iowa State product rushed for more than 100 yards. He now has five rushing scores in the last three games and averaged 4.6 yards per carry on Sunday. Montgomery finished with 146 yards and 2 touchdowns on 32 carries.

Fourth-down defense: The Bears came up big on a pair of fourth-down chances by the Vikings on the afternoon. The first coming from Bilal Nichols on Dalvin Cook in the first half and the second by Brent Urban to force Cousins into an incompletion with the Bears nursing a 3-point lead late.

Trubisky: Besides that late interception, Trubisky certainly appears to be reaping the rewards from the change to Bill Lazor calling plays -- and finding increased confidence. He has certainly looked like a more complete quarterback the past two weeks and that needs to be commended after his 202-yard, one-touchdown performance.

Three things that didn't

Final defensive possession: Yes, the Bears defense made a number of key stops, but it was a nail-bitter to the end. Cousins engineered a drive to the Bears' 33 with just 7 seconds left. Cousins had 4 completions and nearly pulled off a Hail Mary miracle. Sherrick McManis came down with the interception to ice the game.

Cook got Cooking: The Bears traditionally have stonewalled one of the league's top running back. Since 2018 -- and including their first matchup of 2020 -- Cook didn't reach 100 yards on the ground, needing 30 carries in Week 11 for 96. Sunday, however, Cook went off for 132 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Stopping Justin Jefferson: Vikings rookie wideout Justin Jefferson has arguably played himself into Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Jefferson owns the Vikings' record for catches by a rookie (passing Randy Moss' 69) and appears to be the steal of the 2020 draft class for wideouts. With a shorthanded secondary, Jefferson finished with eight catches for 104 yards.

What's next?

The Bears visit the Jacksonville Jaguars, the former team of Allen Robinson, on Dec. 28. The Jaguars, who now employ former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon, are in position for a potential top three draft selection.