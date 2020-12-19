Both teams' playoff hopes hang in the balance in Bears-Vikings rematch

The Bears face off against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. Associated Press

It's not a win or go home game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this week -- but it might as well be.

The Bears (6-7) and the Vikings (6-7) square off in an NFC North matchup with the season more or less on the line. As discussed in our playoff scenarios breakdown, the Bears' playoff odds drop significantly if they lose this week.

Here are five things to watch in the Week 15 game:

1. Fighting for their playoff lives

Both teams need a win this week. The Vikings beat the Bears once already, 19-13, in a Week 10 matchup on Nov. 16. The Bears reached new offensive lows that night. With a struggling Nick Foles at quarterback, they totaled only 149 yards of offense.

Foles left that game on a cart following a scary hip injury. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky has started every game since.

Meanwhile, the Vikings revived their playoff hopes following a dreadful 1-5 start. They're doing it with one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL, led by running back Dalvin Cook.

2. Dalvin Cook vs. Akiem Hicks & Co.

Speaking of Cook -- actually, let's allow Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano to speak of Cook. Pagano wants to hear pads crushing against pads whenever Cook touches the ball.

"It oughta sound like BBs off a tin can," Pagano said. "That's the only way you stop this great runner."

Cook ran for 96 yards on 30 carries against the Bears last month. If there's one team that has found a way to slow Cook, it's the Bears. In his four-year career, the Week 10 matchup marked his best game against the Bears. He did a good portion of the damage in the second half after Bears tackle Akiem Hicks left the game with a hamstring injury. Having a healthy Hicks this week will be huge.

3. Justin Jefferson vs. Kyle Fuller

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is among the three or four favorites to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. His 1,078 receiving yards ranks seventh in the NFL, and he has done it on 65 catches, with seven going for touchdowns. The first-round pick out of LSU has had five games with 100-plus receiving yards, including his eight catches for 135 yards against the Bears.

Bears All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller certainly won't stand for that. There could be a lot on Fuller's plate, too, if Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson -- who has missed practice this week with a shoulder injury -- is unable to play.

4. Mitch Trubisky vs. a spotty Vikings secondary

Trubisky played two of his better games all season in each of the past two weeks. A late strip sack against Detroit soured an otherwise promising effort in Week 13. Then last week he out-shined Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, at least for one day.

Focusing on the short passing game has kept the chains moving for the Bears in those two games. Against a Vikings defense that's allowing 256.6 passing yards per game (25th in the NFL), there should be no reason that couldn't happen again this week.

5. The kicking game

With two evenly matched opponents, this game could come down to a kick here or there, or even in the final minutes. That might scare Vikings fans.

Vikings kicker Dan Bailey went 0-for-3 on field goals last week, and 0-for-1 on extra points. His field goal attempts came from 36, 46, and 54 yards, respectively. This was one week after Bailey missed two extra points and a field goal against Jacksonville, too.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos, on the other hand, has made 18 consecutive field goals. He is the first Bears kicker to do that since Robbie Gould in 2006.