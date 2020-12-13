Lovie Smith out as Illinois' head football coach

Lovie Smith holds a University of Illinois football helmet at a news conference to introduce Smith as the 25th head coach of he University of Illinois at the Bielfeldt Administration Building on Monday March 7, 2016. Smith is out as Illini coach after a 17-39 record in five seasons. MANDATORY CREDIT/John Dixon/The News-Gazette

In March 2016, shortly after he became athletic director at Illinois, Josh Whitman hired Lovie Smith to coach the Illini's struggling football program.

The hire was hailed as a home run at the time, the school's first minority head coach in football or men's basketball, one who had led the Bears to the Super Bowl. In his second game, Illinois hosted a North Carolina team quarterbacked by Mitch Trubisky for a night game at a sold out Memorial Stadium.

But for a variety of reasons, from recruiting that never took off to a defense that struggled year after year, that excitement wore off, crowds dwindled, and Smith's five years at Illinois didn't go as hoped. On Sunday, Whitman announced Smith has been relieved of his duties and will not coach the Illini during its final game.

The Illini are 2-5 with one Big Ten crossover game remaining Saturday at Penn State. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith will conclude the season as the acting head coach.

"Lovie Smith led the Illinois football program with unquestioned integrity during his nearly five years of service," said Whitman. "I have tremendous respect for coach Smith and will always be grateful to him for providing a steady, experienced hand at a time when our program required stability. His unshakable leadership, never more needed than during this pandemic, will be forever remembered.

"Nonetheless, based on extensive evaluation of the program's current state and future outlook, I have concluded the program is not progressing at the rate we should expect at this advanced stage in coach Smith's tenure," Whitman continued. "To achieve our competitive objectives, I believe new leadership of the football program is required. I will always look fondly on the time Lovie and I have spent together."

Smith's last game turned out to be a 28-10 loss at Northwestern on Saturday. That left him 0-5 against the Wildcats, the same as he finished against Iowa, and dropped Illinois to 1-15 under Smith against ranked opponents.

Smith went 17-39 overall and 10-33 in the Big Ten at Illinois.

Smith took Illinois to the Redbox Bowl in 2019, the Illini's first bowl in five years, clinching a berth with a 37-34 victory at Michigan State. Illinois trailed the Spartans by 25 points before completing the greatest comeback in school history. Three weeks earlier Illinois defeated sixth-ranked Wisconsin after entering the game as a 30-point underdog, Smith's only win over a ranked team in 16 tries. The Illini's 6-7 record was their best in Smith's five years.

According to ESPN, potential candidates include Buffalo's Lance Leipold, Army's Jeff Monken, Kent State's Sean Lewis, former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema, Nevada's Jay Norvell, Toledo's Jason Candle, Tulane's Willie Fritz and several coordinators, including Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Smith came to Illinois in 2016 after 11 seasons as head coach in the NFL, including nine seasons with the Bears and his final two years with the Buccaneers. He compiled an overall record of 89-87, highlighted by reaching the 2006 Super Bowl.