Awkward reunion? Adam Eaton reportedly coming back to White Sox

Adam Eaton bunts for a single in a September 2016 game against the Royals in Kansas City. Associated Press

The White Sox are bringing back right fielder Adam Eaton on a one-year contract.

First reported Tuesday by NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien, the free agent signed for $7 million and the deal includes a club option for 2022.

Four years ago, Eaton was traded to the Nationals for Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning.

Late Monday night, Dunning was traded to Texas for veteran starter Lance Lynn.

Eaton played for the Sox from 2014-'16 and hit .290/.362/.422 over 433 games.

He was best known for being difficult to get along with in the clubhouse and fought at least two times with teammate Todd Frazier.

"Just immaturity," Frazier said. "If you know Adam, every team he's been on, you hear what people say, you understand it. Ask all 23 of those guys (on the 2016 White Sox), they know what happened."

Former Sox manager Ozzie Guillen went after Eaton on NBC Sports Chicago, saying, "Nobody likes you in a White Sox uniform in the clubhouse."

I caught up with Eaton when the Nationals were in town in 2019. He had a much different outlook.

"Light-years," he said. "For me, it's life perspective. I have two children now, I'm married, I had a huge (knee) injury two years ago. Even family, my nephew had open heart surgery this year, so it's like ... it used to be just, 'Me, game. Me, game. Me, game. Me, game.'

"Now, it's like, it's not about me. It's about my family, health. I've changed a lot. You've got to go through hard times in order to appreciate it and gain an understanding and learn from your past."