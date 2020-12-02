 

Don't expect high school sports before January, IHSA board says

The Illinois High School Association's board of directors Wednesday said to expect all sports to be sidelined until at least next month.

"Given Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker's current mitigations, the board has no expectation of starting low-risk winter sports prior to January," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"The board and IHSA staff will continue to monitor the Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigation. When there is a timeline for the state to emerge from these restrictions, the board is prepared to restart lower risk winter sports quickly.

"The board hopes to re-establish contact days in January for any winter sports that cannot begin, as well as spring and summer sports. The introduction of the contact days will be based on mitigations from the governor and the Illinois Department of Public Health at that time. Further guidance on contact days will be established at a future board meeting."

Anderson's statement did not specifically address basketball, which Pritzker has said should be postponed until spring.

The board is scheduled to meet again Dec. 14.

