 

Mount Prospect native Decker now an Emmy Award-winning producer, director

  • Mount Prospect native and Prospect High School graduate Jackie Decker with one of the four Emmy Awards she's won for her work as a TV sports producer.

    Mount Prospect native and Prospect High School graduate Jackie Decker with one of the four Emmy Awards she's won for her work as a TV sports producer. COURTESY OF JACKIE DECKER

  • Jackie Decker checks out scenes in Lyon, France, for "My Name is Ada Hegerberg," an ESPN+ documentary on Norwegian-born soccer star Ada Hegerberg.

    Jackie Decker checks out scenes in Lyon, France, for "My Name is Ada Hegerberg," an ESPN+ documentary on Norwegian-born soccer star Ada Hegerberg. COURTESY OF JACKIE DECKER

  • Jackie Decker, with her back to the camera, interviews Ada Hegerberg, a Norwegian-born soccer standout, for a documentary currently available on ESPN+.

    Jackie Decker, with her back to the camera, interviews Ada Hegerberg, a Norwegian-born soccer standout, for a documentary currently available on ESPN+. COURTESY OF JACKIE DECKER

  • Mount Prospect native Jackie Decker, right, with Norwegian soccer standout Ada Hegerberg and Decker's business partner, Tim Mullen. Decker recently directed a documentary on Hegerberg that is being aired on ESPN+.

    Mount Prospect native Jackie Decker, right, with Norwegian soccer standout Ada Hegerberg and Decker's business partner, Tim Mullen. Decker recently directed a documentary on Hegerberg that is being aired on ESPN+. COURTESY OF JACKIE DECKER

 
John Radtke
 
 
Updated 11/25/2020 1:08 PM

Prospect High School graduate Jackie Decker took a leap of faith in 2011 and has become an Emmy Award-winning producer and director of sports documentaries and specials for ESPN, NBC and Showtime.

