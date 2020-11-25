Mount Prospect native Decker now an Emmy Award-winning producer, director
Updated 11/25/2020 1:08 PM
Prospect High School graduate Jackie Decker took a leap of faith in 2011 and has become an Emmy Award-winning producer and director of sports documentaries and specials for ESPN, NBC and Showtime.
