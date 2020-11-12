Abreu wins American League MVP

 

  • White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu was named American League MVP on Thursday. He's the fourth White Sox player to win the award.

While the White Sox moved into the playoffs with a lineup built around young talent, 33-year-old Jose Abreu stood above everyone and was named American League MVP on Thursday.

Abreu beat out Cleveland's Jose Ramirez and Yankees infielder D.J. LeMahieu. Abreu received 21 first-place votes and Ramirez had 8. Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber finished fourth and Angels slugger Mike Trout was fifth. Former MVP Josh Donaldson made the announcement on MLB Network.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Abreu is the fourth White Sox player to win MVP, joining Frank Thomas (1993 and '94), Dick Allen ('72) and Nellie Fox ('59).

He's the third Cuban-born player to win MVP, joining Oakland's Jose Canseco (1988) and Minnesota's Zoilo Versalles (1965).

Abreu hit .317 this season with 19 home runs and 60 RBI. He led the American League in RBI, hits (76), total bases (148) and slugging percentage (. 617).

He piled up 100 RBI in five of his first six seasons on the South Side, also leading the AL in 2019 with 123 RBI.

His season highlight was hitting 6 home runs during a three-game series at Wrigley Field on Aug. 21-23. He had a 7 RBI game against Detroit on Sept. 12

