Bears stop in-person football activities due to COVID-19

Bears center Cody Whitehair (65) leads the offensive lineman on to the field for pregame warmups prior to their Oct. 18 game at Carolina. Associated Press

The Bears could have a COVID-19 outbreak on their hands.

Bears center Cody Whitehair tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. This comes two days after offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and right guard Germain Ifedi were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

"This morning we were notified that another Bears player has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "As a result, the club has decided to pause all in-person football activities and close Halas Hall. Today's practice has been canceled and all meetings will be conducted virtually. The player who tested positive and all close contacts have been contacted and have already begun self-isolation. We will continue to work closely with the NFL medical experts and follow the league's intensive protocol. The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority."

The Bears were already in the NFL's intensive protocol for COVID-19, meaning players are sent home directly after practice and most meetings are held virtually. The team was previously scheduled to practice Thursday ahead of their game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday in Nashville.

According to a previous report from the NFL Network on Tuesday, Spriggs had tested positive for COVID-19 and Ifedi was a high-risk close contact. While the Bears placed both players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, the team is not required to say whether a player has contracted the virus or was a close contact.

Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday he had not heard if Spriggs was symptomatic or not. He was also unsure if the team would have Ifedi back in time for Sunday's game.

"We're kind of getting used to this quote, unquote 'new schedule' that we have (with virtual meetings) and everyone's been really good with (it)," Nagy said. "We do feel strongly that you've got to keep your fingers crossed. You never know. Every day is a new day."

The Bears said Nagy will address the media Thursday following an additional positive test. All other media interviews for the day were canceled.

The Bears had only eight offensive linemen at practice Wednesday due to injuries and COVID-19 concerns. If Whitehair did, in fact, contract the virus from a fellow offensive lineman, that would obviously be a bad sign for the Bears and could potentially throw Sunday's game into doubt.

Whitehair did not participate in practice Wednesday, according to the team's injury report, which is good news for COVID-19 mitigation. Whitehair has been dealing with a lingering calf injury since the Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.