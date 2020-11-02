'You can't do what he did': Bears' Wims 'apologetic' for punching Saints player

The Bears' Javon Wims heads to the locker room after being ejected from Sunday's game at Soldier Field. Associated Press

Bears wide receiver Javon Wims talks with coach Matt Nagy after being ejected in the second half of Sunday's loss to New Orleans at Soldier Field. Wims twice sucker-punched the Saints' C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Associated Press

Bears receiver Javon Wims could be suspended by the NFL following Sunday's fight with the New Orleans Saints, according to one report.

During the third quarter Sunday, Wims sucker-punched Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson twice. A brawl ensued, which ended with Wims at the bottom of a pile of Saints players.

The referees ejected Wims from the game following the play.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday he talked with Wims, but that conversation will remain between him and Wims.

"Regardless of what went on, he knows and understands -- he was apologetic -- that no matter what, you can't do what he did," Nagy said.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported Wims claimed Gardner-Johnson spit on him and ripped out Wims' mouthguard. Wims appeared to reach for Gardner-Johnson's mouth or neck area in retaliation before punching him in the helmet. Pelissero also reported the league is considering a suspension. Gardner-Johnson Monday denied spitting on Wims, according to an ESPN report.

As a head coach, Nagy said he hasn't dealt with a situation quite like this. He said the Bears are in wait-and-see mode with the league office.

Nagy said everything prior to Sunday had indicated Wims was a 'high-character guy."

A month ago, Saints receiver Michael Thomas reportedly punched Gardner-Johnson in practice. Gardner-Johnson was also among Saints players who mocked Bears running back Tarik Cohen's height last year at Soldier Field.

Gardner-Johnson responded Sunday night by posting an Instagram story in which he wrote that Wims punches "like a female."

The Bears seemed as surprised as anyone by Wims' reaction. Receiver Darnell Mooney said Monday he believes Wims is a "good guy." Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn said there really isn't anything for the players to do.

"We can talk to him and try to understand, but we're not the head coach," Quinn said Monday.