Hub Arkush: Bears have big hill to climb to knock off Saints

Bears running back David Montgomery runs around Los Angeles Rams middle linebacker Micah Kiser during loss to the Rams last Monday. If the Bears have any hope of knocking off the Saints, they must commit to the run. But injuries are going to loom large on both sides. Associated Press

The Bears have nothing but doubters after the drubbing they took from the Rams Monday and many believed the New Orleans Saints were the best team in the NFC at the beginning of the season.

It's gotten so bad the Bears are 3-point underdogs at home Sunday and many have had visions all week of how the Saints came to town last year and pummeled the Bears on the ground behind Latavius Murray with Alvin Kamara on the sidelines.

But at 5-2, the Bears are a half game better than the 4-2 Saints, and so far this season these haven't been "those Saints." They are 3-2 since an opening-week win over the Bucs, and while they have won their last three, none has been by more than one score, and the New Orleans defense has struggled noticeably.

Matchups to watch

Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray vs. Bears run defense and Saints pass rush vs. Bears O-line.

Sean McVay might as well have written Sean Payton's game plan for him last Monday night, or did McVay steal it from Payton's plan a year ago. The Bears had shored up the run defense after it leaked noticeably the first three weeks of the season until the Rams game and they better plug the holes Sunday.

While the Saints secondary has taken most of the heat for its defensive woes, their pass rush has been MIA, and in particular All Pro Cameron Jordan has been stifled.

Trey Hendrickson is actually their best rusher right now on the other end. Jordan and Hendrickson will flip, but more often than not Hendrickson is likely to be across from Charles Leno with Jordan testing Bobby Massie.

Coaching decision to watch

Will Matt Nagy commit to his run game and stay with?

Nagy knows he has to run the football. Believe it or not, he does want to and it's impossible to believe he doesn't know how to with his Andy Reid bloodlines.

While fans scream about his play-calling, the problem may be more schematic.

Regardless, if he doesn't have something new or at least better planned this Sunday, he's in trouble.

Players to watch

Saints' Latavius Murray, wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith, tight end Jared Cook

Michael Thomas and Marquez Callaway are out and Emmanuel Sanders is unlikely to come off the COVID-19 list, so obviously all eyes will be on Alvin Kamara, who is not only the leading rusher, but far and away the Saints' leading receiver right now.

The Bears cannot allow Murray to get off in his change-of-pace role in the run game to allow Kamara breathers, and while Smith isn't anything special, he is what the Saints have now at receiver.

Cook is still a dangerous receiving tight end.

The X-factor

Bears injuries

I know everybody has them and they're no excuse. Guard Cody Whitehair (calf) is out. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle), receiver/running back Cordarrelle Patterson (quad), safety Eddie Jackson (knee) defensive back Sherrick McManis (hamstring) are listed as questionable. Receiver Allen Robinson cleared concussion protocol and will be available.

Wild-card players

Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller and tight end Cole Kmet

If something good is going to happen, guys who haven't stepped up yet are going to have to. Kmet has been showing flashes and we know Miller can, but he hasn't yet.

Key stats

Saints are fourth in the NFL stopping the run but 17th vs. the pass, 17th in sacks and 25th in points allowed.

The final word

Saints 27, Bears 24

My gut tells me the Bears are going to shock us here with a huge effort on defense and a very different game plan on offense, and the Saints really haven't played all that well. But that Bears' injury list and no certainty on where these guys are until kickoff tells me they may not have the healthy horses to get it done.

