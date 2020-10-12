Boys golf: CL South's Stewart, Kaneland take 2A sectional titles

Vernon Hills' AJ Kaprosy watches his ball on hole 12 during the Freeport 2A Sectional at Park Hills Golf Course in Freeport. Randy Stukenberg for Shaw Media

Vernon Hills' AJ Kaprosy hits out of a sand trap on hole 12 during the Freeport 2A Sectional at Park Hills Golf Course in Freeport. Randy Stukenberg for Shaw Media

Vernon Hills' Dylan Josephson reacts after teeing off on hole 11 during the Freeport 2A Sectional at Park Hills Golf Course in Freeport. Randy Stukenberg for Shaw Media

Vernon Hills' Gavin Gilfand tees off on hole 10 during the Freeport 2A Sectional at Park Hills Golf Course in Freeport. Randy Stukenberg for Shaw Media

Marmion Academy's Anthony Sleezer checks out the putting green on hole 10 during the Freeport 2A Sectional at Park Hills Golf Course in Freeport. Randy Stukenberg for Shaw Media

Marmion Academy's Aaron Munson tees off on hole 12 during the Freeport 2A Sectional at Park Hills Golf Course in Freeport. Randy Stukenberg for Shaw Media

Marmion Academy's Carlie Burke putts on hole 11 during the Freeport 2A Sectional at Park Hills Golf Course in Freeport. Randy Stukenberg for Shaw Media

Carmel's Luke Zimmer putts on hole 14 during the Freeport 2A Sectional at Park Hills Golf Course in Freeport. Randy Stukenberg for Shaw Media

Carmel's Alex Streit tees off on hole 13 during the Freeport 2A Sectional at Park Hills Golf Course in Freeport. Randy Stukenberg for Shaw Media

Antioch's Donald Barnett tees off on hole 13 during the Freeport 2A Sectional at Park Hills Golf Course in Freeport. Randy Stukenberg for Shaw Media

Antioch's Donald Barnett checks out the putting green on hole 13 during the Freeport 2A Sectional at Park Hills Golf Course in Freeport. Randy Stukenberg for Shaw Media

Crystal Lake South golfer Ricky Falbohits out of a bunker on the ninth hole in the Class 2A Freeport Sectional golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Randy Stukenberg for Shaw Media

Crystal Lake South golfer Ricky Falbo places his ball on No. 8 green in the Class 2A Freeport Sectional golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Randy Stukenberg for Shaw Media

Crystal Lake South golfer Will Stewart hits an approach shot off the fourth fairway in the Class 2A Freeport Sectional golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Randy Stukenberg for Shaw Media

Carmel's Clint Bailes places his ball on the No. 4 green in the Class 2A Freeport Sectional golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Randy Stukenberg for Shaw Media

Carmel's Clint Bailes hits off the fourth fairway in the Class 2A Freeport Sectional golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Randy Stukenberg for Shaw Media

Burlington Central's Tyson Malak hits off the first tee in the Class 2A Freeport Sectional golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Randy Stukenberg for Shaw Media

Crystal Lake South golfer Will Stewart tees off the first hole in the Class 2A Freeport Sectional golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Randy Stukenberg for Shaw Media

Crystal Lake South golfer Ricky Falbo tees off the first hole in the Class 2A Freeport Sectional golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Randy Stukenberg for Shaw Media

Kaneland's Cody Ganzon hits off the first tee in the Class 2A Freeport Sectional golf tournament on Monday. Randy Stukenberg for Shaw Media

FREEPORT -- A little luck went a long way Monday for Crystal Lake South's Will Stewart.

Three-hundred and forty yards to be exact.

On his last high school hole, the Gators' senior got a favorable bounce when his drive hit a tree and landed safely on the right side of the fairway, sitting about 170 yards from the par-5 No. 18 green at Park Hills West Golf Course.

Stewart's next shot landed about 15 feet of the pin, and after leaving an eagle chance just inches short, he tapped in for birdie to end at even-par 72 and capture the individual title at the Class 2A Freeport Sectional.

Stewart held off Boylan's Cooper Watt (74) by two shots for the top spot. Kaneland's Cody Ganzon took third with a 75, leading the Knights to their first sectional championship in program history.

Kaneland recorded a 314 to win the team title, followed by South (322) and Prairie Ridge (331).

Marmion finished fourth with a 332, followed by Vernon Hills (334), Ottawa (335), Grayslake Central (343) and Princeton (347).

Stewart, who won medalist honors at regionals last week with a 73, became the second straight Gators golfer to win Fox Valley Conference points, regional and sectional titles in the same year.

Stewart didn't know where his drive on No. 18 landed until his dad let him know.

"That's close to my longest drive in high school," said Stewart, who shot a 34 on the front nine and 38 on the back, ending the day with five birdies. "That was insane. I'm just going to tell everyone that I stepped up to my last tee shot as a senior and ripped it 340 (yards), no tree involved.

"I'm happy for four our team," said Stewart, a four-year varsity golfer. "Just to get some of these guys the sectional experience, it's too bad they don't get state but it is what it is. ... All four great years."

Instead, it was Kaneland that took the top spot, despite missing one of its top golfers. Kaneland senior Ryan Milton, a co-medalist at regionals, was not with the team Monday because a family member was sick, Knights coach Mark Meyer said.

Following Ganzon's 75, Josh Pehl carded a 78, Lucas Pehl shot 80 and Hagen Rank added an 81 to round out the scoring for the Knights.

"I think this is probably the best team that Kaneland has ever had," said Lucas Pehl, a senior. "It meant a lot. I knew coming in, I had to play well because it's my last high school round. Coming in with an 80, I did shoot better than last year's sectionals."

In a year unlike any other because of COVID-19, Kaneland finished the year as Interstate Eight Conference, regional and conference champions.

"It's been a tough year, a lot of unknowns with COVID," Josh Pehl said. "(Winning sectionals) is the cherry on top of everything."

"It means a lot to us," Ganzon added. "It was tough conditions today. 20 mph winds; it was raining; it was just tough. Pulling it off feels good. I think all of us have a special drive to do anything we desire. We'll fight through and keep fighting until it's over."

Marmion was led by Charlie Burke, who tied for fifth individually with a 78. The Cadets' three other scorers Monday were Anthony Sleezer (81), Barry O'Neill (85) and Aaron Munson (88).

Vernon Hills was paced by Gavin Gilfrand (81), Dylan Josephson (83), Kartik Vasudeva (85) and Luke Brann (85).

Dominic Lucchesi led Grayslake Central with an 83. Keegan Fitzgerald posted a 85, Thomas Bolin had an 86 and Nolan Mussay shot 89 to round out the scoring for the Rams.

Carmel's Clint Bailes, who won a regional title last week, tied for 13th with an 81. Also for the Corsairs, Alex Streit had an 83 and Luke Zimmer shot 86.

Antioch's Donald Bennett shot 84, Burlington Central's Tyson Malak posted a 90, and Marian Central's Owen Jager carded a 95.