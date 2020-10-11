New Abreu contract paying off big for White Sox

Associated PressWhite Sox first baseman Jose Abreu plays in Game 3 of an American League wild-card series against the Athletics on Oct. 1 in Oakland, Calif. Abreu led the majors with 60 RBI and was second with 19 home runs.

Throughout the 2019 season, the White Sox said all the right things about Jose Abreu.

They talked about his run-producing bat in the middle of the order. They raved about his work ethic. They praised his leadership in the clubhouse and positive influence on young talents like Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert.

The one thing the Sox never discussed was Abreu getting a contract extension to keep him off the free-agent market.

After becoming the second White Sox hitter in franchise history to lead the American League in RBI (Dick Allen was the first, in 1972), Abreu had the option of signing with another team.

Did the first baseman ever consider leaving the Sox?

"No, never," Abreu said through a translator. "There was never any doubt that I wouldn't be part of this organization for years to come. I said it a lot of times, if this organization wouldn't sign me, I would sign myself here."

The White Sox were well aware Abreu wanted to come back, and they probably could have signed him for one year with a club option or extended the offer to two years.

Instead, they gave the slugger a three-year, $50 million contract.

That might have seemed a bit much for a player now nearing his 34th birthday, but it's turning out to be a bargain.

Abreu played all 60 games of the shortened season, and he led the majors with 60 RBI and was second with 19 home runs.

When the AL MVP vote is announced next month, Abreu is the big favorite to claim the trophy. Frank Thomas was the Sox's last MVP, in 1994.

"The most consistent hitter there is," White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said of Abreu. "Just the way he handles the bat, the way he goes about his business as well. He knows what guys are doing to him, want to do to him and he's able to go out and dominant each and every day."

The only AL hitter to rank in the Top 5 in batting average (.317), hits (76), homers, RBI, slugging percentage (.617), OPS (.987), extra-base hits (34) and total bases (148), Abreu clearly has MVP credentials.

"I just feel honored to hear that," he said. "The MVP is something I can't control. I know there are a lot of people rooting for me, and I appreciate that. But whatever's going to happen is going to happen. For me, what matters is what I can do for this team."

Everyone knows what Abreu's potent bat does for the Sox, but his defense at first base is much better than it was in 2014, his first season on the South Side.

Abreu credits bench coach Joe McEwing for helping him improve.

"I'm just really glad and thankful for having Super Joe with me because he has been working with me a lot in my career and especially the last couple of years," Abreu said. "I've been having that chip on my shoulder about my defense. People say I'm not a good defender but that's not the case. I take a lot of pride in my defense. I work hard on my defense. I try to improve every day on my defense and do better in that aspect of the game."

Yasmani Grandal can move from catcher to first base to give Abreu a break from playing defense when needed.

Andrew Vaughn, one of the White Sox's top prospects, is a natural first baseman.

Likely to be on the major-league roster in 2021 after spending this season training in Schaumburg, Vaughn profiles as the Sox's regular designated hitter and backup first baseman.

Vaughn was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft after hitting .376 with 35 doubles, 50 home runs and 163 RBI in 160 games at the University of California.

"He can punish the baseball to all fields," said Chris Getz, the White Sox's director of player development. "His instincts for the game are strong. His willingness to get better on a daily basis is top of the chart."