ESPN: Bears practice squad player tests positive for coronavirus

    Bears players' helmets sit on the field during an NFL football camp practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Associated Press

 
By Sean Hammond
shammond@shawmedia.com
Updated 10/10/2020 7:12 PM

A Bears practice squad player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, and contact tracing is ongoing.

The Bears have not practiced since Wednesday, prior to Thursday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Practice squad members are not typically allowed on the sidelines during games, which is another reason for optimism.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

It's unclear if this is a confirmed positive test or if it's potentially being investigated as a false positive, which has happened to the Bears in the past. As of Saturday afternoon, no Bears players had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to Schefter, it was the second new positive across the league Saturday. ESPN is also reporting that a conditioning coach for the Kansas City Chiefs has tested positive.

Schefter reported that the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots, both of which had players test positive this week, have not seen any new positive tests.

