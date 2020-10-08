Girls cross country: Crystal Lake South looking strong heading into FVC meet

The Fox Valley Conference kicks off the girls cross country postseason Saturday when Burlington Central and Jacobs co-host the league meet at Plato Park in Elgin on Saturday.

Coach Ken Greenfield's Crystal Lake South club gets the consensus nod after running through the FVC dual portion of the season with a 9-0 mark. Undefeated Bella Gonzalez leads the way for the Gators. "I'm sure she'll see a challenge in the meet, but she's on a pretty impressive run right now," the coach said.

Freshman Abby Machesky, junior Elise Gorman and sophomore Gianna Pinta also have been key for South. "There are too many good teams and programs to fall asleep on any of them," Greenfield said of the FVC field. "I love our team and our chances and think we're going to be very competitive. I'm hoping we can race to our potential Saturday."

Huntley was third in the regular season. Coach Matt Kaplan feels 4 and 5 runners Grace Allen and Genevieve Collatz can be keys Saturday. "If our top three can mix it up in front and our four and five stick together, we have the potential for good results in the race," Kaplan noted.

Cary-Grove coach Mark Anderson likes the confidence Morgan Dieschbourg and Abby Williams have shown of late. Jacobs also is in the "A" flight (top 5 clubs) of the league meet based on win-loss marks along with South, Prairie Ridge, Huntley and Cary-Grove. Coach Kevin Christian is hoping for a top three finish from Kelly Carpenter, while sophomore Addie Gorman has given the Golden Eagles the fifth runner they have needed. Hampshire has no seniors in its top seven, where sophomore Grace Murphy and junior Cortney Kriens have impressed. Burlington Central may get back Lauren Dowd and Erin Jossart for the meet. No. 1 runner Jocelyn Victoria, Michaela Kruse and Corryn Kester also have been big for the Rockets.

Prospect wins MSL East:

The hits keep coming for the Knights, who defeated Elk Grove earlier this week to win the Mid-Suburban East title for the fourth year in a row and 12th time in the last 13 years, moving to 8-0 in the process. Annika Erickson, Audrey Ginsberg, Hailey Erickson and Cameron Kalaway all crossed the finish line at the same 20:40 time for 3 miles. Earlier, the Knights won the Loyola Academy Flight Night where Reese Lettow was key with her first-flight win. "Reese laid down a huge performance and helped us secure a 1-point victory," Knights coach Pete Wintermute said.

Grayslake Central's Domier breaks record:

Freshman Bella Domier broke the school record with a 17:56 effort for 3 miles against Warren and Vernon Hills. Freshman Sara Armstrong and junior Bryn Sato have been strong top three runners for the Rams.

Downers Grove South update:

The Mustangs are 5-0 in West Suburban Gold action, led by vastly improved junior Sophia McNerney, who won a 5K race against Downers Grove North. Kelsey Casella has starred as well.

Vernon Hills update:

Sophomore Anna Todd ran a new lifetime PR (18:24) in a meet against Warren and Grayslake Central. Rose Sheridan, Reina Hill, Jadyn Parker and Anna Todd also have helped the Cougars.

Aurora Central update:

Sophomore Isabella Orosco, a returning state qualifier, has posted several top 3 and top 10 finishes this season. She has teamed with senior Maggie Dervis (state qualifier in track last year) for a strong 1-2 punch, while Kaitlin Dineen, Grace Watson and KK Nash also have fueled the Chargers.

Warren update:

Nikki Harrison, Taylor Latza, Raina Rice, Mia Pasha and Emma Leung turned in recent strong running performances in Grayslake. Caralyn Whalen has been working hard to secure a top seven spot.

Lakes' Stromsland sets course record:

Lakes' Brooke Stromsland broke the school course record with a 17:12.5 finish at the recent Sunset meet. That time currently ranks second in the state according to one outlet. The Eagles also have been led by Becca Runyan, Paige Caruth, Madison Twarling, Alex Bryant and Kayla Dieringer.