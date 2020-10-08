Blackhawks will not re-sign Corey Crawford
Stan Bowman made a bombshell announcement that the Blackhawks will not be re-signing goaltender Corey Crawford for next season.
Thus ends a remarkable career for the only netminder to win multiple Stanley Cups with the franchise.
Bowman said it was an "emotional" conversation with Crawford.
"Corey and I go back a long time," Bowman said.
The Hawks' GM plans to go with young players like Colin Delia and Kevin Lankinen in net. He also hopes to sign Malcolm Subban, who is now an unrestricted free agent after the Hawks decided not to make him a qualifying offer by the Wednesday deadline.
Despite sharing the net with Robin Lehner, Crawford had a standout second half of the 2019-20 campaign and played extremely well in the postseason against Edmonton and Vegas. He finishes his Hawks career with 260 regular-season victories and 52 more in the postseason. His career save percentage is .918 and goals-against average is 2.45.
"He's up there with the legends of the Blackhawks -- Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall, Corey Crawford," Bowman said. "Looking back at his career trajectory, he never got the proper recognition early on. We had such star-studded teams.
"Corey was fantastic back in 2013 when we beat the Bruins. His importance to our team grew and grew, going to the 2015 team. I look back at his performance that Cup run, and he was outstanding for us and we never would have won it without Corey.
"At that time people started to recognize really how important he was and how great a goaltender he was."
While this is the end of an era for the Hawks, one has to wonder if it was necessary.
Because of the way Bowman attacked free agency in 2019 -- by trading for Andrew Shaw ($3.9 million cap hit), Calvin de Haan ($4.55 million) and Olli Maatta ($4.083 million) -- he's now slammed up against the $81.5 million cap. Maatta was traded in a salary dump, but that move doesn't free up enough space to be a major player in free agency.
Or to sign Crawford.
Or to make qualifying offers to Subban, Drake Caggiula or Slater Koekkoek.
I asked Bowman if Crawford would be back if they had more money to spend, but he wouldn't answer the question.
"I don't deal in hypotheticals," Bowman said.
The reality now is that the Hawks likely turn the net over to Delia, Lankinen or Subban. All three come extremely cheap, but it's fair to wonder how they'll perform over an entire season.
"The message to Corey and everyone else today is that we've decided that we've got some goaltenders here in Chicago that we believe in," Bowman said. "Much like Corey needed that opportunity when he came up after the 2010 season -- he had been with us for a few years working his way up -- we've got a couple young goalies in Lankinen and Delia that we haven't given a real big opportunity to.
"The NHL is relying more and more on young players. We're gonna embrace that moving forward."
Free-agent frenzyJohn Dietz breaks down his top 12 NHL unrestricted free agents:
1. Alex Pietrangelo, D, St. Louis He's reportedly asking for $9 million a year. That will be too much for the Blues, so the sides will either have to find a middle ground or the 30-year-old Pietrangelo -- who has 58 goals and 137 assists the last four seasons -- will be playing elsewhere.
2. Taylor Hall, LW, ArizonaHall scored 39 goals for New Jersey in 2017-18, got hurt the next season and saw his production fall to 16 goals in 2019-20. Still, he's an immense talent.
3. Torey Krug, D, BostonWants to stay in Boston but also wants a long-term deal. Has 87 assists last two seasons, 54 of which have come on power play.
4. Jacob Markstrom, G, Vancouver Canucks would love to bring their big goaltender back. His numbers aren't spectacular, but he was also playing for a team that struggled defensively.
5. Mike Hoffman, winger, FloridaSteady scorer with six straight 20-goal seaons, Hoffman has 169 goals and 184 assists over that time. A five-year deal to a playoff-caliber team seems like the right path for the veteran.
6. Tyler Tofooli, winger, VancouverTofoli, a four-time 20-goal scorer, is on record that he'd like to stay with the Canucks. His veteran presence would really help out this up-and-coming squad.
7 Braden Holtby, G, WashingtonHoltby's goals-against average the last three seasons have been 2.99, 2.82 and 3.11. Still, he's a big name and somebody will pony up the dough. But are his best days behind him?
8. Evgenii Dadonov, RW, Florida After three straight 25-goal seasons, watch for Dadonov to ink a solid deal. It may be with the Panthers, who can ill afford to lose two big-time scorers if they hope to compete.
9. T.J. Brodie, D, CalgarySteady defenseman. Will be interesting to see if Flames can afford to bring him back.
10. Anton Khudobin, G, DallasAny time a goalie leads a team to the Stanley Cup Final he's going to command attention. Khudobin's 34, though, so anything more than a 3-year deal would be a bit shocking.
11. Mikael Granlund, C/RW, Nashville Granlund will be on a new team next season. But will that team overpay?
12. Corey Crawford, G, BlackhawksProbably have him ranked 2-3 spots too high, but what playoff-caliber team wouldn't want a two-time Cup winner in net? Injury history will make teams pause, however.