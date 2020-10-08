Blackhawks will not re-sign Corey Crawford

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford will not be resigned by the club, general manager Stan Bowman announced Thursday morning. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Stan Bowman made a bombshell announcement that the Blackhawks will not be re-signing goaltender Corey Crawford for next season.

Thus ends a remarkable career for the only netminder to win multiple Stanley Cups with the franchise.

Bowman said it was an "emotional" conversation with Crawford.

"Corey and I go back a long time," Bowman said.

The Hawks' GM plans to go with young players like Colin Delia and Kevin Lankinen in net. He also hopes to sign Malcolm Subban, who is now an unrestricted free agent after the Hawks decided not to make him a qualifying offer by the Wednesday deadline.

Despite sharing the net with Robin Lehner, Crawford had a standout second half of the 2019-20 campaign and played extremely well in the postseason against Edmonton and Vegas. He finishes his Hawks career with 260 regular-season victories and 52 more in the postseason. His career save percentage is .918 and goals-against average is 2.45.

"He's up there with the legends of the Blackhawks -- Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall, Corey Crawford," Bowman said. "Looking back at his career trajectory, he never got the proper recognition early on. We had such star-studded teams.

"Corey was fantastic back in 2013 when we beat the Bruins. His importance to our team grew and grew, going to the 2015 team. I look back at his performance that Cup run, and he was outstanding for us and we never would have won it without Corey.

"At that time people started to recognize really how important he was and how great a goaltender he was."

While this is the end of an era for the Hawks, one has to wonder if it was necessary.

Because of the way Bowman attacked free agency in 2019 -- by trading for Andrew Shaw ($3.9 million cap hit), Calvin de Haan ($4.55 million) and Olli Maatta ($4.083 million) -- he's now slammed up against the $81.5 million cap. Maatta was traded in a salary dump, but that move doesn't free up enough space to be a major player in free agency.

Or to sign Crawford.

Or to make qualifying offers to Subban, Drake Caggiula or Slater Koekkoek.

I asked Bowman if Crawford would be back if they had more money to spend, but he wouldn't answer the question.

"I don't deal in hypotheticals," Bowman said.

The reality now is that the Hawks likely turn the net over to Delia, Lankinen or Subban. All three come extremely cheap, but it's fair to wonder how they'll perform over an entire season.

"The message to Corey and everyone else today is that we've decided that we've got some goaltenders here in Chicago that we believe in," Bowman said. "Much like Corey needed that opportunity when he came up after the 2010 season -- he had been with us for a few years working his way up -- we've got a couple young goalies in Lankinen and Delia that we haven't given a real big opportunity to.

"The NHL is relying more and more on young players. We're gonna embrace that moving forward."