Appearance of Bears pass rush helps seal win over Bucs

Bears kicker Cairo Santos (2) makes a 38-yard field goal to give the Bears the win over the Tampa Bay Bucs on Thursday night at Soldier Field. Associated Press

For all the angst over Nick Foles' accuracy, this game was a reminder of the Bears' grand vision for 2020.

The pass rush was supposed to be the strength of this squad, especially after signing free agent Robert Quinn from Dallas during the offseason.

During most of the first half at Soldier Field on Thursday, Tampa Bay's Fab 43-year-old Tom Brady might as well have been playing a 7-on-7 game. He just stood back and picked out open receivers, with no reason to hurry his throws or even move his feet.

When the Bears finally put some heat on Brady late in the second quarter, the game turned. They beat the Buccaneers 20-19 thanks to a 38-yard field goal by Cairo Santos with 1:13 left.

The game plan for the Bears during the offseason was to create an unstoppable pass rush with Quinn, who had 10 sacks with the Cowboys last year; Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks.

A strong pass rush would theoretically minimize the loss of two starters in the backfield, cornerback Prince Amukamara and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

The plan hasn't worked especially well so far. Heading into this game, the Bears ranked in the lower half of the league with 8 sacks.

Quinn missed the opener in Detroit, then collected a strip sack against Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in his first play as Bear in Week 2. But after playing in three games, Quinn is still sitting on 1 sack and 1 QB hit. In the past two games, he was credited with just 1 tackle while playing less than 50 percent of the snaps.

On Thursday, Quinn was out on the field for the first three defensive plays of the game, but again wasn't much of a factor. Quinn wasn't transforming the defense and Foles, a key offensive acquisitions, wasn't getting much done, either and the Bucs took a 13-0 lead.

After the Bears' first touchdown, the pass rush finally showed signs of life when Mack deflected a Brady pass at the line of scrimmage. Two plays later, the Bears got the big turnover they'd been craving when Kyle Fuller's brutal cross-body block on Tampa running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, causing a fumble that was recovered by Quinn. Foles followed with a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham to put the Bears up 14-13 at halftime.

The second half was a different story. Mack sacked Brady to limit Tampa to a field goal. The Bears had a James Vaughters-Barkevious Mingo combo sack. When the Bucs had a first down at the 16-yard line in the fourth quarter, Mack sacked Brady for a loss of 7, which went a long way to forcing another field goal.

The Bears didn't get much of a rush on Tampa's final drive, but never let Brady cross midfield before forcing a fourth-down incompletion.

While the Buccaneers built a 13-0 lead, Foles missed throws and the Bears defense missed tackles.

One question coming in was how would the Bears get their offense moving after Sunday's dud performance against Indianapolis. The Colts have the league's best defense, but Tampa Bay is pretty good too, ranked No. 2 in rushing defense.

Nagy tried to make it easy on Foles early, but it didn't help. He missed Allen Robinson on an easy third-and-2 on the first drive, had a back shoulder throw bounce out of Robinson grasp for an interception on the second drive, and missed an open Darnell Mooney deep on the third drive.

It was nearly time for coach Matt Nagy to utter the phrase Bears fans never thought they'd hear -- "Mitch, get ready." Foles eventually settled in and there was no need to turn to Trubisky.

The Buccaneers' injury report was one of the pregame storylines. Receiver Chris Godwin was already ruled out, Mike Evans ended up playing as a game-time decision. During the opening drive of the game, Tampa Bay worked some new guys into the mix, with Brady throwing to Jaydon Mickens, rookie Tyler Johnson and tight end Tanner Hudson -- three guys who hadn't been targeted yet this season.

Barrington native Scotty Miller was listed as questionable with knee and groin injuries. He was active for the game, but was not targeted.

Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls