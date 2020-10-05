Girls golf: Experienced St. Viator looking forward to postseason

The St. Viator girls golf team is riding a nice wave of momentum into the truncated IHSA postseason.

The Lions, who recently won the East Suburban Catholic title, ending Benet Academy's five-year stranglehold on the crown, look to add more hardware Wednesday at the Class 1A Johnsburg regional at Boone Creek in Bull Valley.

"We have worked really hard," St. Viator senior Cate Reisinger said. "We are the same team we were last year -- we didn't lose any players -- but we have put in a lot of time and practice and have grown as a team. We are all very close. We are like a family."

Reisinger is a 3-time ESCC individual champion, shooting a 69 to win the title this year and becoming the first Viator girl to break 70. Reisinger, averaging 38 for nine, was eighth in the state a year ago, 21st as a sophomore and 11th as a freshman. She's verbally committed to Loyola-Chicago.

St. Viator also has been bolstered by the contributions of seniors Jull Doherty and Paige Klostermann, who have manned the No. 2 and No. 3 slots all four years, and Reisinger's younger sister, Ava.

Regional time:

In addition to St. Viator at the Johnsburg regional, St. Edward, Montini and Wheaton Academy will also send teams to Bull Valley, while IC Catholic Prep and Timothy Christian will be represented by individuals. Rosary, Lisle and Aurora Central Catholic will play in the Class 1A Sandwich regional at Edgebrook. Aurora Christian will have individuals in that regional as well.

In Class 2A Metea Valley, Waubonsie Valley, West Aurora and Neuqua Valley will play in the Oswego East regional at Fox Bend, while Hinsdale South will host a regional at Carriage Greens in Darien that includes Downers Grove South and Naperville Central.

The Glenbard East regional at Glendale Lakes in Glendale Heights will include Downers Grove North, Glenbard South, Hinsdale Central, Benet, Naperville North, Willowbrook and WW South, in addition to the host Rams.

At Bartlett Hills, South Elgin will play host to Batavia, Glenbard North, Geneva, Glenbard West, St. Charles East, St. Charles North, West Chicago, Wheaton North and St. Francis.

The Schaumburg regional at Schaumburg Golf Club includes the host Saxons, Addison Trail, Hersey, Elk Grove, York, Conant, Hoffman Estates, Prospect and Lake Park.

Maine West, Maine East and Maine South are in the New Trier regional at Winnetka Golf Club, while Kaneland plays in the Sterling regional at Emerald Hill Golf Course.

Antioch, Grant, Grayslake North co-op, Warren, Lakes, Mundelein and Wauconda play in the Wauconda regional at Prairie Isle in Wauconda, while Lake Forest hosts a regional at Deerpath that includes Libertyville, Stevenson, Carmel, Vernon Hills and Wheeling.

And, the Barrington regional at Bonnie Dundee in Carpentersville will have a field that includes Jacobs, Buffalo Grove, Burlington Central, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire, Huntley, Lake Zurich, Fremd and Palatine.

Only the top two teams and four individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to sectionals (down from three teams and 10 individuals), and there will be no state tournament following next week's sectionals.

Sectional assignments:

In Class 1A, all area advancers will play in the Seneca sectional on Monday, Oct. 12 at The Creek in Morris.

The Class 2A Dundee-Crown sectional at Randall Oaks will also be on Monday, Oct. 12 and will include qualifiers from regionals at Sterling, Wauconda, Lake Forest and Barrington.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Sandburg sectional at Silver Lake Country Club in Orland Park will include regional qualifiers from Oswego East, Hinsdale South and Glenbard East.

Also on Tuesday, Oct. 13, Rolling Meadows will host a sectional that includes advancers from the South Elgin, Schaumburg and New Trier regionals.