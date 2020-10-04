Chicago Blackhawks trade Maatta, opening up more than $3.3M in cap space

The Blackhawks traded defenseman Olli Maatta to Los Angeles on Sunday, opening up more than $3.3 million in cap space.

In return, the Kings gave 23-year-old forward Brad Morrison to the Hawks. Morrison played in the ECHL last season, two levels below the NHL.

Maatta has two years remaining on a contract that carries a $4.083 million cap hit. The Hawks retained $750,108 of Maatta's salary in both years. Had they bought Maatta out of his contract, it would have cost the Hawks around $680,000 in each of the next four seasons.

Maatta scored 4 goals and had 13 assists in 65 regular-season games for the Hawks. He added 3 goals and 3 assists in nine playoff games while averaging 18 minutes, 17 seconds of ice time.

The trade gives the Hawks more flexibility as they negotiate with their free agents. Corey Crawford, Dominik Kubalik, Dylan Strome, Drake Caggiula and Slater Koekkoek remain unsigned.

Another buyout or trade candidate is forward Zack Smith, whose contract carries a $3.25 million cap hit next season.

The NHL draft is Tuesday (Round 1) and Wednesday (Rounds 2-7). Free agency opens Friday at 11 a.m.