White Sox's late rally falls short in 5-3 loss to A's

White Sox's Nomar Mazara reacts after striking out against Oakland Athletics pitcher Liam Hendriks during the eighth inning of Game 2 of a wild-card series Wednesday, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

In Tuesday's playoff opener at Oakland, the White Sox looked a lot like the team that went on a 22-5 spurt following a slow start to the regular season.

But after a 4-1 win over the Athletics in Game 1, the Sox came back Wednesday and resembled the team that dropped eight of 10 to close the year before staging a late rally.

The White Sox loaded the bases against closer Liam Hendriks, with Yoan Moncada drawing a two-out walk.

Yasmani Grandal followed Moncada and drew a walk against Jake Diekman to force in a run. Jose Abreu followed and grounded out to second base as the Sox lost 5-3 at Oakland Coliseum.

The White Sox and A's play the deciding game of the best-of-three series Thursday at 2 p.m.

Sox starter Dallas Keuchel, who ranked third in the major leagues with a 1.99 ERA during the season, came into the game with a 4-2 record and 3.47 ERA in 12 career playoff games (11 starts).

"I'm finally back to who I want to be," the Sox's 32-year-old lefty said before the game, "The last couple of years, I dealt with numerous nagging injures, haven't really found my rhythm. I've been fortunate to make pitches when I need to and at the end of the season have a good amount of stats and good peripherals, but this year I felt like I had turned a corner back to where I wanted to be.

"For me to feel that way, it gives me just a little bit extra confidence to help this group go where they want to go, and that includes myself."

The Athletics loaded the bases against Keuchel in the first inning. He appeared to get out of the jam when Matt Olson grounded to Nick Madrigal with two outs, but the rookie second baseman misplayed the ball for a 2-run error.

In the second inning, Marcus Semien made it a 4-0 with a 2-run homer off Keuchel. Kris Davis added a solo shot off Keuchel in the fourth.

A's starter Chris Bassitt, who along with Semien was traded from the White Sox to Oakland for Jeff Samardzija after the 2014 season, pitched 7 innings and allowed 1 run on 6 hits.

The Sox ended the Athletics' shutout bid in the eighth inning on Grandal's 2-run homer off closer Liam Hendriks.