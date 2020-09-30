 

Cubs, Hendricks lose opener to Marlins

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks stands dejected after giving up a three-run homer to Corey Dickerson in the seventh inning Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

    Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks stands dejected after giving up a three-run homer to Corey Dickerson in the seventh inning Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

  • Miami's Miguel Rojas celebrates with Corey Dickerson after Dickerson hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning of the Marlins' 5-1 victory over the Cubs in Game 1 of the wild-card series Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

    Miami's Miguel Rojas celebrates with Corey Dickerson after Dickerson hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning of the Marlins' 5-1 victory over the Cubs in Game 1 of the wild-card series Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

 
Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer off a fading Kyle Hendricks in the seventh inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Cubs 5-1 in Game 1 of their National League wild-card series Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

Jesús Aguilar also homered and Sandy Alcantara pitched three-hit ball into the seventh as Miami conjured up memories of past playoff magic in the franchise's first postseason game since it won the World Series in 2003. The Marlins, who rallied past the Cubs in a memorable NLCS that year, have never lost a playoff series.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Thursday with Yu Darvish facing rookie right-hander Sixto Sánchez for the Marlins, looking to make an unexpected division series trip in the same season that roughly half the roster was sidelined by COVID-19.

The Marlins may be without center fielder Starling Marte after he was hit on the left hand by a fastball in the ninth inning. Marte was in obvious pain and quickly retreated down the clubhouse tunnel. He was replaced by Monte Harrison. No immediate update was given on his status.

Miami was 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position before Dickerson drove Hendricks' 106th pitch just over the wall in left-center for his first career playoff homer, erasing the Cubs' 1-0 lead on a cool, blustery afternoon.

After Hendricks was pulled by manager David Ross, Marte singled and Aguilar hit a drive to right off Jeremy Jeffress for his third career playoff homer.

The last time the Marlins scored five or more runs in an inning during a playoff game was Oct. 14, 2003, at Wrigley Field, when the club scored eight times in the eighth during Game 6 of the NLCS. That outburst included fan Steve Bartman deflecting Luis Castillo's foul ball as Cubs left fielder Moises Alou tried to make a leaping catch.

Hendricks (0-1) matched a season high with 106 pitches in his first start in a week. Known for his pinpoint control, the right-hander issued three walks and hit a batter. He had permitted just two hits before the Marlins chased him with three in a row in the seventh, culminating in Dickerson's one-out homer.

Hendricks had walked two or fewer batters in 41 consecutive starts dating to April of 2019.

Alcantara (1-0) struck out four and walked three in 6⅔ innings in his first career playoff start.

The Cubs got their only run on Ian Happ's two-out drive in the fifth for his first postseason homer. Happ had two of the Cubs' four hits.

