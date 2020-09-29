Sprained foot keeps Eloy Jimenez out of White Sox's starting lineup for Game 1

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez catches a ball during practice Monday in Oakland, California. Jimenez is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 against the A's. Associated Press

On Monday, left fielder Eloy Jimenez was hoping to be back in the White Sox's starting lineup for Game 1 of the playoffs today against the Athletics at Oakland Coliseum.

"I feel great now," said Jimenez, who missed the final three games of the regular season with a sprained right foot. "I feel really good that I'm going to be available to help the team."

After going through another workout Tuesday morning, Jimenez was placed back on the Sox's bench.

"We put him through the wringers and there's still a little discomfort, so we are going to have him hopefully available for maybe a big pinch-hit," manager Rick Renteria said.

Reinstated from the 45-day injured list Tuesday, Leury Garcia (thumb) is starting in left field for the White Sox in Game 1.

The Sox are hoping Jimenez will be ready for Game 2 vs. the A's on Wednesday afternoon.

"We'll see how he responds to the medication," Renteria said. "He's going to get back in there and get treated up again and we'll see where he's at."

Jimenez hit .296/.332/.559 and had 14 home runs and 41 RBI over 55 games during the regular season.

"I want to help the team," he said. "It's going to be my first playoff and I want to be part of the success that we're going to have this year in the playoffs."