Coming home: Brandon Pirri back with Hawks after trade with Vegas

Brandon Pirri, here with the Hawks in 2011, is back with the Hawks after three seasons with Las Vegas and the Chicago Wolves. Daily Herald File Photo

The Blackhawks acquired forward Brandon Pirri from Vegas in exchange for Dylan Sikura Monday.

Pirri, who was drafted by the Hawks in the second round in 2009, has spent the last three seasons playing for the Golden Knights and AHL's Chicago Wolves. He scored 15 goals in 38 games for the Wolves last season after being reassigned by Vegas in November.

The 29-year-old Pirri figures to add some scoring punch and veteran leadership to the Hawks. Pirri will be in the second year of a two-year, $1.55 million contract. He has made his home in Chicago with his wife and young son for most of the last three years.

Pirri has 72 goals and 49 assists in 275 games. His best season came in 2014-15 with Florida when he scored 22 times in 49 games.

The Hawks selected Sikura in the sixth round of the 2014 draft. He appeared in 47 games over the course of three seasons, recording 1 goal and 13 assists.