Boys golf: South Elgin, Neuqua Valley, Wheaton Academy claim conference titles

Glenbard South's Jack Michelon shot an 81 at St. Andrews in West Chicago on Monday to win the Upstate Eight Conference boys golf championship.

South Elgin won the team title with a 337. Glenbard South was second with a 343, while Bartlett came in third with a 347.

South Elgin's Nick Zaimins and Glenbard East's Matt Guthrie each shot 82 to tie for third.

In the DuPage Valley Conference boys meet at Blackberry Oaks, Neuqua Valley won the team title with a 311. Metea Valley's Aman Shah and Neuqua's Mason Dentzman tied for the individual crown with 75s. Alec Cross of Neuqua was third with a 77.

Waubonsie Valley finished second with a 322, one shot ahead of Naperville Central.

And, in the Metro Suburban Blue meet at Kankakee Elks, Ben Eldersveld of Wheaton Academy shot a 74 to lead the Warriors (309) to the title. Sam Dykema of Wheaton Academy had a 75 while Daniel Rice, Kory Carlson and Zach Mulhearn of St. Francis each shot 78 to lead the Spartans (317) to second place.

----

DuPage Valley Conference, at Blackberry Oaks, par 72

Team scores: Neuqua Valley 311, Waubonsie Valley 322, Naperville Central 323, Metea Valley 324, Naperville North 324, DeKalb 350

Individuals: Shah (MV) 75, Dentzman (NV) 75, Cross (NV) 77

Upstate Eight Conference, at St. Andrews, par 71

Team scores: South Elgin 337, Glenbard South 343, Bartlett 347, Glenbard East 354, West Chicago 359, Fenton 378, Elgin 429, Streamwood 442, Larkin 489, East Aurora no team score

Individuals: Michelon (GS) 81, Zaimins (SE) 82, Guthrie (GE) 82, Resurrecion (B) 83, Jachim (SE) 83, Lewis (B) 83, Doty (SE) 84, Bowen (WC) 85, Cecille (SWD) 85, Harper (GE) 86

Metro Suburban Blue, at Kankakee Elks, par 71

Team scores: Wheaton Academy 309, St. Francis 317, Riverside-Brookfield 339, IC Catholic Prep 345, Timothy Christian 345. Aurora Central Catholic 347, Chicago Christian 353, St. Edward 355

Individuals: Eldersveld (WA) 74, Dykema (WA) 75, Rice (SF) 78, Carlson (SF) 78, Mulhearn (SF) 78, Head (WA) 79, McQuenny (SE) 80, Bergerr (RB) 80, Luchtenburg (WA) 81