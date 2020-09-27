 

White Sox fall to Cubs, heading to Oakland for playoffs

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, left, tags out Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner at second during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Nico Hoerner was caught stealing second base.

    Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, left, tags out Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner at second during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Nico Hoerner was caught stealing second base. Associated Press

 
Scot Gregor
 
 
Updated 9/27/2020 6:21 PM

The White Sox are in the playoffs, but they won't be going in with a head of steam.

In Sunday's final game of the regular season, the Sox fell behind the Cubs 10-1 and wound up dropping a 10-8 decision after rallying a late at Guaranteed Rate Field.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The first team in the American League to clinch a postseason spot with a 4-3 win over the Twins on Sept. 17, the White Sox finished up with a 2-8 record and are the No. 7 seed.

In the opening round of the playoffs, the Sox (35-25) play the Athletics (36-24) at Oakland.

"We're going to have to be able to execute," manager Rick Renteria said. "I would take my chances with the guys we have. Keep you heads up because the next phase is starting."

Reynaldo Lopez started against the Cubs and gave up 6 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks in 1.1 innings.

