Sports

SUN, 9/27/2020

Sunday, September 27, 2020

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           
Today's Forecast Today's e-Edition
e-Edition Paper
 
Latest Sports Videos
Bears | Blackhawks | Bulls | Cubs | White Sox
                                                                                                                                                                                                   
More Headlines
Chicago White Sox’s Yoan Moncada scores on a three-run double by Jose Abreu as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras misses the throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

White Sox | White Sox revert to old form, snap six-game losing streak

The Chicago White Sox snapped six-game losing streak and gained needed momentum heading into the playoffs with a 9-5 decision over the Chicago Cubs Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Chicago Cubs’ Kris Bryant hits a grand slam against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Cubs | Bryant's return from injury is golden for Cubs

As the Cubs clinched the NL Central on Saturday, Kris Bryant returned from an oblique injury to record 2 hits, including a grand slam home run.
Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria, second from left, argues with umpires as catcher Yasmani Grandal, right, and relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero react during the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago on Friday. Cordero was ejected by home plate umpire Dan Bellino.

White Sox | White Sox's Cordero, Renteria hit with suspensions in aftermath of Contreras incident

White Sox relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero received a three-game suspension after hitting Cubs catcher Willson Contreras with a pitch Friday night. Sox manager Rick Renteira was also hit with a one-game suspension.
Present of Hero, with jockey Julio E. Felix, wins the second race at Arlington Park Saturday.

News | Arlington Park ends racing season Saturday

Arlington Park Saturday concluded its racing season, one greatly shortened by the pandemic and its dispute with the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association and one run largely without fans in the grandstand.
Conant’s Nikko Ganas heads into the MSL tournament Tuesday with the best performance in the league’s 10 dual meets.
Prep Sports | Golfers kick off fall postseason with conference tourneys
The postseason for fall sports begins next week with conference golf tournaments.
The start of the varsity girls cross country race at Harvest Christian Saturday September 26, 2020 in Elgin.
Prep Sports | IC Catholic Prep girls, Harvest Christian boys run away with titles
Harvest Christian hosted an eight-team boys and girls cross country invitational Saturday morning in Elgin.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito returns to the mound after giving up a two-run home run to Minnesota Twins’ Byron Buxton during their Sept. 16 game.
Cubs | Go Figure: Which team will snap its slump?
Matt Baron: Which team will snap its slump?
Prep Sports | Clubhouse Chatter: Is it any fun watching sports on TV with no (or few) fans?
Clubhouse Chatter: Is it any fun watching sports on TV with no (or few) fans?
“Shoeless” Joe Jackson with the White Sox in 1920.
Columns | Baseball Way Back: A black day for the White Sox
Steve Zalusky: A black day for the White Sox
New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) tackles Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
Bears | Bears rookie Kmet embracing 'patience' as he awaits his turn
Chicago Bears TE and Lake Barrington native Cole Kmet recorded his first NFL catch last week against the Giants.
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates his goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) with Tyler Seguin (91) and Jamie Benn (14) during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
NHL | Pavelski goals not enough for Stars, now in 3-1 Cup hole
The Dallas Stars are in a deep, deep hole in the Stanley Cup Final
Boston Celtics' Grant Williams (12) fights for the ball with Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, center, and Tyler Herro, right, during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
NBA | Heat's Bam Adebayo takes blame for Game 5 loss to Celtics
Bam Adebayo has not wanted much credit for anything this season, always deferring to others in the Miami Heat locker room when things are going well
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
Latest Sports
Recommended for You
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
Latest Sales Flyers view all
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Photo Galleries
Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers (40) runs for a 28-yard gain against the Los Angeles Rams in Chicago, Ill., on Oct. 27, 1969. The Rams won 9-7.
Gale Sayers, through the years
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 58,438, Scott Sanders photo: Chicago Mayor Jane Byrne honors Space shuttle astronauts John W. Young and Robert Crippen during a parade to honor them in May of 1981. The two astronauts, America’s first space shuttle pilots, also met with some of the City’s top high school students at the Museum of Science and Industry.
Through the Film Magnifier: Arnold Palmer, astronauts, Jack Brickhouse, senior olympics and more.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 38,880, Dave Tonge photo: Couples dancing the night away at the Blue Room ballroom in Elgin in January of 1976.
Through the Film Magnifier: Blue Room Ballroom, Choo Choo Diner, Carlton Fisk, Mike Ditka and more.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 38,964, Jim Frost photo: Judge Dan O’Brien sizes up the beard on teacher Chuck Morlock during a beard contest at Fremd High School in Palatine in February of 1976.
Images; Through the Film Magnifier: Carlton Fisk, The Kingston Trio, Dudley Moore, a beard contest and more
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 36,313, Greg Warner photo: Behind the scenes of Bozo’s Circus Chicago in June of 1975.
Through The Film Magnifier: Choo Choo Diner, Jim Belushi, Tony La Russa, Bozo's Circus and more.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 35,281, Dave Tonge photo: Bridge players fill the Des Plaines YMCA to play cards in March of 1975.
Through the Film Magnifier: Bill Veeck, George Hamilton, Bridge Club, Stateville Prison riot and more
School Graduations More Galleries
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Inside Sports
Trending News
    Top Jobs
    Today's Obituaries
     
     