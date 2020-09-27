Sports
SUN, 9/27/2020
Sunday, September 27, 2020
Columns | Bears face toughest test to date in Atlanta
The Bears are one of 11 undefeated teams in the NFL and the Atlanta Falcons are one of 10 winless teams, yet the Falcons are 3-point favorites over the Bears in Atlanta on Sunday.
Latest Sports Videos
Bears | Blackhawks | Bulls | Cubs | White Sox
More Headlines
White Sox | White Sox revert to old form, snap six-game losing streakThe Chicago White Sox snapped six-game losing streak and gained needed momentum heading into the playoffs with a 9-5 decision over the Chicago Cubs Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Cubs | Bryant's return from injury is golden for CubsAs the Cubs clinched the NL Central on Saturday, Kris Bryant returned from an oblique injury to record 2 hits, including a grand slam home run.
White Sox | White Sox's Cordero, Renteria hit with suspensions in aftermath of Contreras incidentWhite Sox relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero received a three-game suspension after hitting Cubs catcher Willson Contreras with a pitch Friday night. Sox manager Rick Renteira was also hit with a one-game suspension.
Prep Sports | Golfers kick off fall postseason with conference tourneysThe postseason for fall sports begins next week with conference golf tournaments.
Prep Sports | IC Catholic Prep girls, Harvest Christian boys run away with titlesHarvest Christian hosted an eight-team boys and girls cross country invitational Saturday morning in Elgin.
Prep Sports | Clubhouse Chatter: Is it any fun watching sports on TV with no (or few) fans?Clubhouse Chatter: Is it any fun watching sports on TV with no (or few) fans?
Columns | Baseball Way Back: A black day for the White SoxSteve Zalusky: A black day for the White Sox
Bears | Bears rookie Kmet embracing 'patience' as he awaits his turnChicago Bears TE and Lake Barrington native Cole Kmet recorded his first NFL catch last week against the Giants.
NHL | Pavelski goals not enough for Stars, now in 3-1 Cup holeThe Dallas Stars are in a deep, deep hole in the Stanley Cup Final
Latest Sports
- 4:29 PMThe Latest: Metcalf's blunder turns touchdown into touchback
- 4:15 PMBelichick reaches milestone as Patriots top Raiders 36-20
- 4:04 PMMayfield leads Browns to first winning record since 2014
- 4:03 PMRonaldo's header salvages draw for Juventus at Roma
- 3:58 PMBills rally to beat Rams 35-32 after blowing 25-point lead
-
Recommended for You
Prep Sports
- Prep SportsGolfers kick off fall postseason with conference tourneys
- Prep SportsIHSA extends postseason for golf, cross country
- Prep FootballMixed emotions after governor's prep sports comments
- Prep SportsGirls swimming: Downers South's Padavic makes dream reality
- Prep SportsGirls tennis: Season forges on as many teams shine
- Girls' BasketballNoted Naperville Central star Parker adds defensive award to resume
- Prep SportsIC Catholic Prep girls, Harvest Christian boys run away with titles
- Prep SportsSoftball: Barrington's Albrecht chooses North Dakota
- Prep SportsBoys cross country: Neuqua's Dovalovsky, DGS' Neumann shine
- Prep SportsGirls cross country: Teamwork pays off for Prospect
- Prep SportsGirls volleyball teams adjusting to new fall routine
- Prep FootballIHSA's Anderson reacts to Pritzker's comments on high school sports
- Prep SportsClubhouse Chatter: Is it any fun watching sports on TV with no (or few) fans?
- Palatine'I wish we could play': Student-athletes, parents rally in Palatine
- NewsGlenbrook South vs. Glenbrook North girls tennis
Photo Galleries
Images; Through the Film Magnifier: Carlton Fisk, The Kingston Trio, Dudley Moore, a beard contest and more
Through the Film Magnifier: Bill Veeck, George Hamilton, Bridge Club, Stateville Prison riot and more
Inside Sports
Trending News
Top Jobs
Today's Obituaries