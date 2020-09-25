MAC returns with 6-game football season starting Nov. 4

In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Mid-American Conference commissioner Jon Steinbrecher speaks during an NCAA college football news conference in Cleveland. The Mid-American Conference announced Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, that it will have a 6-game football season, meaning all 10 major conferences will play this fall. AP File Photo

The Mid-American Conference, the first major college football league to postpone its season because of the pandemic, became the final one to jump back in, making it 10 out of 10 conferences that will play in the fall.

As university presidents in the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West have done over the last 10 days, MAC leaders on Friday voted unanimously to reverse their August decision to push football to spring. The MAC will instead open its season Nov. 4.

Just like the other conferences returning to fall ball, the MAC cited advancements in COVID-19 antigen testing as key to the change of direction. The conference will begin testing athletes four times per week, starting Oct 5.

If all goes well, by the first weekend of November, there will be college football from coast-to-coast. That seemed highly unlikely throughout much of the summer as the United States struggled to contain a virus that has killed more than 200,000 people across the country.

The pandemic is still not under control in many states, but college football will go on in front of empty stadiums or limited attendance.

"The risk of college football spreading the virus is much less than the risk of fraternity parties or off-campus parties or concerts that are happening," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security. "The risk is much more for coronavirus off the field than it is on the field."

The MACtion will start on a Wednesday, of course, and the championship game will be played Dec. 18 or 19. A full schedule will be released later, along with the conference's full medical protocols.

"Our decisions, in August and again today, have been guided by an overriding concern for the well-being of the student athletes, institutions, and the community at large," Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said. "Our medical advisory group, presidents, directors of athletics, and others, have worked hard to develop a plan that provides the opportunity for student athletes to compete."

Northern Illinois athletic director Sean Frazier, who along with NIU's president pushed hard for the postponement, said he felt good about the MAC's new protocols.

"No one was more hesitant than me," he said. But, he added, the MAC's doctors and experts "made me a believer."