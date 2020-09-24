 

Bummer, Rodon rejoin White Sox; Cishek, Detwiler DFA

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon throws during the first inning earlier this season in Milwaukee. Associated Press/Aug. 3, 2020

 
Scot Gregor
 
 
Updated 9/24/2020 1:21 PM

Riding a four-game losing streak heading into Thursday night's game at Cleveland, the White Sox made some big changes in the bullpen.

Left-handers Aaron Bummer and Carlos Rodon were reinstated from the 45-day injured list and right-hander Steve Cishek and lefty Ross Detwiler were designated for assignment.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Getting a healthy Bummer back should give the Sox a big boost.

Placed on the IL in early August, Bummer is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA in 7 games. The 26-year-old reliever has 12 strikeouts in 7⅓ innings.

Bummer was sidelined with a left biceps strain.

Rodon has also been out since early August, with left shoulder soreness. He made 2 starts this season and gave up 6 runs in 5⅔ innings.

Cishek, who signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the White Sox on Jan. 14, was a bust this season. In 20 innings of relief over 22 appearances, Cishek allowed 12 runs (5.40 ERA).

Detwiler was 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 16 games. The 34-year-old reliever struggled in September, giving up 6 runs (5 earned) on 11 hits and 5 walks in 6 innings.

