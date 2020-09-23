 

Postseason extended by IHSA for golf, cross country

  • The IHSA on Wednesday extended the postseason for cross country to now include a sectional round of competition.

  • The IHSA on Wednesday extended the postseason for golf to now include a sectional round of competition.

Daily Herald report
Updated 9/23/2020 4:15 PM

The Illinois High School Association board of directors announced on Wednesday that they have voted to expand the IHSA state series in two fall sports, adding a second round of postseason play in boys and girls golf as well as boys and girls cross country.

"Despite the challenges of this school year, our board has remained committed to providing the most rewarding postseason experiences possible," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. "Given the relative success we have had safely conducting cross country and golf this fall, the board asked our staff during the September board meeting to explore the possibility of expanding beyond regionals to conduct sectionals as well."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Both sports were each initially scheduled to culminate their respective seasons after regional meets, but will now conclude their respective seasons after the sectional round. Golf sectionals are slated for the week of October 12-17, while cross country Sectionals are expected to unfold October 29-31.

There were no changes made to the postseason structure for girls tennis and girls swimming, which both begin postseason competition at the sectional level.

