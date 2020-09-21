Rozner: Wanting fans at games doesn't make Bears evil

It was once said by a Blackhawks employee that I ought to be careful crossing West Madison Street.

If given a choice, I was told, Bill Wirtz would sooner run me over with his car than collect playoff ticket money.

Point taken.

I would imagine George McCaskey is of a similar philosophy, thinking of me much like a sewer cover, minus the practical advantage of an item that conceals a large hole in the street.

Fair enough.

The Bears have been an easy target for decades because, well, they're the Bears. Still, what Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said last week about them is unfair.

And a stray from reality.

When discussing whether fans would attend games this season at Soldier Field, with "Mully and Haugh" on The Score Friday morning, Lightfoot indicated the chances were less than 50 percent, and that Chicago was not "at a place where we can even realistically talk" about fans returning.

She then suggested the Bears are the problem, making it seem as if the reason fans can't go to games is because the Bears don't communicate with the city.

"We're willing to absolutely work with the Bears," Lightfoot said. "But they got to talk with us and be willing to cooperate, and not just say things in the media."

But wait. She said the city is not "at a place" to even talk about it. And then she says the Bears say too much publicly, when in fact they've said very little.

This is odd because the mayor has the press at her beck and call with the bully pulpit at her daily disposal, on TV every day issuing orders like The Boss himself, a modern-day Richard J. Daley, while the McCaskeys spend most of their time in witness protection.

Prior to the season opener, George McCaskey emerged to see his Zoom shadow and discussed the team's eternal championship aspirations. He also, in that rare briefing, offered up his hope that the many conversations they've had with the city, state and health officials might lead -- at some point -- to a portion of the stadium hosting fans.

"We're very optimistic," McCaskey said two weeks ago. "We're talking to the city. We've presented a plan, but the city wants to see the number of active (COVID-19) cases in the city come down before we can bring people to Soldier Field.

"We're hopeful, but we want to be prudent. We want to do the right thing and we want to cooperate with the city in their health and safety measures."

Sounds very reasonable. Wait until the city says it's safe and then try not to kill anyone.

Good plan.

Not the kind of statement that should cause a politician to hammer the local football team.

Given the pandemic and hysterical political climate on both sides of the aisle, the Bears aren't about to rub anyone the wrong way on this. Besides, they are in control of nothing.

The city owns the stadium. The mayor and governor declare new rules at the drop of a scepter. And without the approval of the city and state, there's no chance of fans returning to the Spaceship.

The Bears can decide precisely nothing about this until granted permission.

Nothing.

They would also like to avoid the popular media accusation of wanting to kill a portion of their fan base. I mean, the weekly quarterback play has done enough damage. They don't need blame for a virus outbreak following a home game.

So does anyone really believe, as Lightfoot said, that the Bears aren't talking to the city about getting fans back in the stands?

This defies logic.

In response to Lightfoot's trash talking, the Bears were forced to issue a polite response Friday afternoon, painfully careful not to step on any toes.

"We have had weekly communication with the mayor's office on a variety of topics relating to the pandemic including fans at Soldier Field," the statement read. "In mid-August we reviewed a detailed plan with city and public health officials to assess the feasibility of allowing a limited number of fans to attend Bears games.

"The plan was the result of weeks of collaboration among the Bears, ASM Global, the Chicago Park District and health experts. It addresses city, state and NFL guidelines to ensure a safe environment for everyone inside the stadium.

"After the review, all parties agreed the timing to welcome fans was not right given the current health metrics. On Aug. 17, both the Bears and city issued statements referencing the plan, the collaboration and the hope to return fans to Soldier Field, but not until health metrics improved.

"We continue to work closely with members of the mayor's staff on monitoring the environment, assessing the plan and determining the right time to bring fans back."

Someone here is being disingenuous, which is generally a Bears hallmark.

But ask yourself, why would the Bears not be on the phone every 15 minutes, communicating with the city and trying to get this done?

They can't pull a dandelion from the grass without the expressed, written consent of the city and all its grifters, and these days probably can't wipe their stadium seats without permission from the state's top monarchs.

To be clear, I'm not suggesting you should go to a game and I'm not trying to kill your grandfather. I don't care if you or your grandfather ever go to another game. I don't care if you think no one should ever leave home again, or if you want to have a giant pool party.

And I have zero interest in your political ideology. Both parties are about power and money, making sure they have it and you don't. Enjoy that.

Save your screaming Twitter rant for the people who agree with you on every issue, landing you likes and retweets. That's a fine use of your time.

No, this is about taking cheap shots at the Bears. That's something the mayor need not do.

George McCaskey would tell you that's my job.