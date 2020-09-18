Outside linebacker Quinn ready to show what he can do for Bears

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn is ready to prove why the Bears gave him a five-year, $70 million contract over the offseason.

Thus far, he hasn't had the chance. At least, not for the folks outside of Halas Hall.

Quinn missed part of training camp for a personal reason, then remained limited in camp once he returned. Last week, an ankle injury held him out of practice and the season opener against Detroit.

"It was a little fluke incident," Quinn said of the ankle injury.

He didn't elaborate further.

Quinn returned to practice this week and participated in full on Friday, according to the team's injury report. That is a positive sign for the 30-year-old linebacker. Quinn is officially listed as "questionable" for Sunday's game, but progress has been made.

"He's put together a good week," head coach Matt Nagy said. "We'll just keep an eye on where he's at and how we want to do things with him."

Finally, the pass rush the Bears envisioned this offseason might be coming together. It seems increasingly likely that Quinn will be lining up on one side, and Khalil Mack on the other. It's quite a fearsome pair of outside linebackers, with seven Pro Bowl appearances between them.

While Quinn isn't the 23-year-old who racked up 19 sacks in 2013, he is still a top-level talent at his position. Last year as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Quinn totaled 11.5 sacks and generated pressure on 14% of his pass rushes, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That was second in the NFL behind only the Packers' Za'Darius Smith.

Mack and the rest of the defensive front could use Quinn's help.

"I'm looking forward to it, man," Mack said Friday. "I know he's a special player, special talent. Not only that, man, he's a great guy. I know it's gonna be fun. Whenever he gets out there, I'm gonna be waiting on him."

Quinn earned rave reviews for his performance during a scrimmage at Soldier Field a couple weeks ago. He "sacked" the quarterback twice that day in a scrimmage that did not feature full tackling. That was before the ankle injury set him back.

On the other side of the defensive front, Mack is dealing with a knee injury and was limited in practice this week. That was the case a week ago, too, and Mack played through it on Sunday. Mack said he will be ready for the New York Giants in the home opener this Sunday.

The Bears pass rush could use both of them performing at the top of their game. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was mighty comfortable in the pocket for most of the game last week. Akiem Hicks had the Bears' lone sack at an opportune time in the fourth quarter.

Quinn said his conditioning won't be an issue.

"As they slowly let me get back to it, I'm feeling like I'm in great shape," Quinn said. "Football's football. I train myself hard enough. I've got the playbook down pretty well. Now it's just getting out there with the guys, really just getting the chemistry on point."

Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan called Quinn a "difference maker." Having Quinn and Mack paired up on the outside will make teams "have to pick your poison," Trevathan said.

"He only knows one speed," Trevathan said.