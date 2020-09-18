Hahn proud of White Sox's rise to top in challenging season

General manager Rick Hahn was back at work Friday, the day after the Chicago White Sox clinched their first playoff berth since 2008, Hahn did take time to reflect on the Sox finally getting over the top in a season made much more difficult by COVID-19. Daily Herald File Photo

So much for celebrating an achievement that's been long overdue, and then some.

A day after the White Sox clinched their first playoff berth since 2008, general manager Rick Hahn was not what you'd call freshly back from a night of celebrating on the town.

Instead, it was another day of endless work with Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and vice president Kenny Williams.

"I had a phone call with Jerry about international scouting and potential signees in the coming weeks and months," Hahn said. "Had a conversation with Kenny earlier today about potential offseason targets and potential fits and how we go about pursuing them.

"Today, the focus remains similar to the focus as it's been the last couple of years, putting ourselves in the best position to open this window and contend for championships and keep it rolling."

After the White Sox became the first American League team to wrap up a spot in the postseason with the 4-3 win over the Twins Thursday, Hahn, Reinsdorf, Williams, assistant GM Jeremy Haber and player development director Chris Getz did gather with manager Rick Renteria and the coaching staff at Guaranteed Rate Field.

"It was a nice moment to take a breath and reflect and enjoy and celebrate us rising to the challenges this season presented," Hahn said. "In terms of satisfaction or feeling like the work is done, no one from the top down to the clubhouse doesn't feel like there is more work to do."

There's always more work to do.

Even when the Sox last won the World Series -- in 2005 -- Williams immediately started work on the next season's roster. Less than a month after the victory parade, he traded Aaron Rowand and Gio Gonzalez to the Phillies for Jim Thome.

Figuring out what the 2021 roster is going to look like might already be on the to-do list, but the White Sox are entitled to enjoy this year's accomplishment in a season made much more difficult by COVID-19.

"I'm not going to be able to put this into words properly," Hahn said. "When you take not just what this organization and its fans have been through over the last few years, but to add in just frankly the general state of the world over the last six months and the amount of sacrifice that people have gone through and the amount of effort it's taken just to get this season to the point that we got to yesterday, in some ways it was a bit overwhelming," Hahn said.

"It was a very bright moment, certainly not the brightest moment that we anticipate from this club, or we hope to see for this club over the next several months, much less the next several years. But it was a momentous event. It's something that needs to be celebrated, especially, especially in these times right now. Especially in times where outside of the ballpark, people are suffering.

"Had this been a normal season and we progressed into the playoffs, there would be an understandable great amount of rejoicing within White Sox nation for what this team has done and where it is has come from and how these fans have stuck with us throughout this process. But when you mix in the efforts involved in terms of playing through a pandemic and the fact that hopefully this team has brought some happiness or at least distraction to fans that maybe suffer in the real world, it is nice to witness something that brought potentially a lot of joy to people during a difficult time."