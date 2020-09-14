Girls golf: Record-setting Ohr continues to improve for Hersey

Hersey junior girls golfer Sydney Ohr recently put herself in the record books.

And now she wants more.

Ohr tied the Huskies' girls golf record for lowest 9-hole score with an even-par 36 during a dual meet at Rob Roy in Arlington Heights. The record has stood for nearly two decades, previously shared by Nicole Bram (2002) and Megan Rogowski (2009).

"At the beginning of the season one of my goals was to set a school record," Ohr said. "I achieved that pretty early on in the season. Now, I am trying to play my best and see how low I can go. My goal is to go below par."

Ohr pointed to numerous factors that have led to improvement since the summer. "I have been able to hit more greens more often," she said. "Everything is going straighter. My ball contact overall has gotten a lot better. I can drive it 230 yards on a good day. I don't try to bomb it. It's more to play it safe then I know I can at least hit the green with my second shot. If I have a bad shot off the tee, it ruins my approach. I keep it safe with a little shorter drive."

Ohr added her mindset during rounds has changed. "Over the summer, I was concentrating more on scores. I was very worried what I was scoring," she said. "Right now, that's in the back of my mind. I'm so lucky to be playing golf now with everything that has gone on with COVID. I'm making the best of the season and that is really what is helping me."

Hole-in-one at Maine West:

Sophomore Sofia Cupuro carded a hole in one at practice recently. It was the Warriors' first ace since the program began 16 years ago. Coach John Hauenstein also has been pleased with Jane Rothweiler's progress. "Jane joined the program a year ago as a junior," he said. "She has led the team in scoring for two straight matches (39 against Maine South). Her game is evolving beautifully."

Lake Park update:

The Lancers set the school record with a 167 for 9 holes in a recent DuKane Conference win against St. Charles North and St. Charles East at The Hawk in St. Charles. Through late last week the Lancers were tied atop the conference with Geneva. Sophomore Madison Place shot a personal-best 39 in the win. Senior Olivia Essary shot 40, while newcomer Reagan Henkel had a 42. She was part of the Lake Park fourth-place state basketball team last year. She also plays volleyball and plans to run track.

Glenbrook South update:

The Titans shot a 161 in a dual meet against Niles West at Tam Golf Course in Niles to easily pick up the win. Maria Perakis shot a 35, while Effie Perakis was right behind her with a 36. Coach Tom Cieplik also lauded the efforts of Kacey Ro, Olivia DeMattia, Vannessa Kaddatz and Ashi Chikani in the meet.

St. Charles North update:

Junior Catie Nekola went 1-under 36 in a recent dual meet at The Hawk in St. Charles. New varsity senior Morgan Arbir hit an 80-yard bunker shot to within 3 inches on the second hole at The Hawk on her away to an individual low 9-hole round of 49. Brie Jump has helped the North Stars' JV team get out to a 3-0 start.

Mundelein update:

Kellie Shanahan's 41 helped the Mustangs pull out a 3-stroke win over Warren during very rainy conditions. Coach Tom Kuhn has been mpressed with the recent play of No. 4 and No. 5 golfers McKenzie Begg and Lucy Vecchie. Vecchie's career-low 48 helped Mundelein down Libertyville by 3 strokes. Shanahan had an eagle on the par-5 second hole at Countryside's Prairie course. During the Mustangs' recent 3-match winning streak (all by 3 strokes), Shanahan shot 39, 42 and 41.

Maine South update:

Ali Biagi's 38 helped Maine South down Maine West at Salt Creek in Wood Dale. Biagi also recorded her first eagle in a meet against New Trier when she chipped in from 80 yards out on the par-4 third hole at Billy Caldwell in Chicago. Rachel Hoffman, Kalena Sultana, Maya Kotur and Kendall Bertsch also have been key varsity performers.

Warren update:

The Blue Devils have been paced by senior Sydney Bornhorst, along with sophomores Alaina Goeden, Mia Cosnotti and Ally Badgley.

Metea Valley update:

Metea tied the school's 9-hole low-score record in a 180-203 win over Naperville Central. Abby Terada shot a 40 after being 5-over after three. She went 1-under the rest of the way with 2 birdies during that stretch.

St. Francis update:

Katherine Lemke's medalist 37 helped the Spartans down Riverside-Brookfield and Aurora Central at Cantigny in Wheaton. Lemke has been the medalist in six of seven events this year.

Glenbrook North update:

North downed Evanston 156-174 at Canal Shores in Evanston. Senior captain Claire Choi shot 3-over 33 (par-30), overcoming a double bogey on the card.