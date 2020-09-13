No run-of-the Mills day: Cubs' hurler throws no-hitter

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills is swarmed by teammates after throwing a no hitter at a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Milwaukee. The Cubs won 12-0. Associated Press

Alec Mills became the fourth Cubs pitcher this century to throw a no-hitter as he stymied the host Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Mills, 28, took a 4.74 ERA into the game but allowed just 3 walks and struck out five during the Cubs' 12-0 victory.

The righty had thrown 85 pitches heading into the eighth inning. Mills then:

• Got Ben Gamel to pop up a 2-2 pitch to catcher Wilson Contreras.

• Got Orlando Arcia to hit a grounder to SS Javier Baez.

• Got Eric Sogard to pop out to 3B David Bote.

Mills' pitch count was at 103 entering the ninth. Would he tire? Would somebody break it up?

No way.

Mills got the light-hitting Jacob Nottingham to pop out to first, then struck out pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor.

With history on the line, Mills fell behind Jace Peterson 3-0, threw a strike and then retired Peterson on a grounder to short.

A mob scene ensued at Miller Park as the Cubs improved to 28-20. This was the 16th no-hitter in Cubs history.

This was just the 15th start of Mills' major-league career. He also has 13 relief appearances.

The other Cubs no-hitters this century came from Carlos Zambrano (2008) and Jake Arrieta (2015, '16).

The Cubs took a 5-0 lead in the top of the fourth thanks to some sloppy play by the Brewers. After Wilson Contreras grounded out, seven straight batters reached base -- 2 on errors and 1 on a hit batsman. The Cubs poured it on in the fifth thanks to a 2-RBI sacrifice fly (yes, that's right) by Jason Kipnis and a 2-run homer by David Bote. Victor Caratini tagged and scored from third on Kipnis' fly ball to left, and Javier Baez -- who was on second -- raced home when third baseman Sogard threw to second base. Sogard was apparently throwing the ball out of play, but umpires never called time out.