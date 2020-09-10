 

No preseason games? Bears tried that last year

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 9/10/2020 8:59 PM

Every NFL team is facing an unfamiliar start to the season without playing any preseason games. The Bears might have an advantage because coach Matt Nagy sat most of his starters during all of last year's preseason. They've been through this before.

Ironically, though, Nagy said he felt last year's plan was a mistake and wanted to get the starters some work in this year's exhibitions, before they were canceled.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Where we were going to be different this year was get a lot more starters playing in preseason," Nagy said. "That was for the physical mindset for them. Now, no other teams have really done that. Some teams are doing a lot more live than others.

"What we did do is we controlled their mental toughness. We challenged them in practices in certain ways that can kind of callous them mentally. I think that's probably the difference I feel right now in training camp (compared to how) I did last year at this time. We probably took the gloves off this year mentally and physically at times and I feel like we're more prepared. Now time will tell."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Nagy has belief in kicker Santos from their KC days
Related Article
Nagy has belief in kicker Santos from their KC days
 
Montgomery's status still uncertain for Sunday
Related Article
Montgomery's status still uncertain for Sunday
 
Nagy hopes good offensive tempo leads to more TDs
Related Article
Nagy hopes good offensive tempo leads to more TDs
 
Cohen says don't worry about Montgomery's injury
Related Article
Cohen says don't worry about Montgomery's injury
 
New Chicago Bears safety Gipson in awe of Jackson's instincts
Related Article
New Chicago Bears safety Gipson in awe of Jackson's instincts
 
Film study: Bears need Quinn to bring the rush
Related Article
Film study: Bears need Quinn to bring the rush
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 