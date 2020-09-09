Futures of Chicago Bears GM, quarterback not mutually exclusive

Green Bay Packers general manager Ryan Pace walks the field before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago.

The hyper focus on how Mitch Trubisky's play impacts Ryan Pace's job security is really getting old.

If Trubisky fails to pan out this season or even over the next two seasons, but the Bears go to a Super Bowl, are you going to fire Pace?

Pace's second biggest move in his tenure as general manager was taking a huge gamble on Trubisky, while overpaying for the privilege. It isn't looking all that promising right now that it's going to work out.

His biggest bet -- looking at the price tag -- was on Khalil Mack. How does that look?

Should the Bears claim their second Lombardi behind Mack and Nick Foles, will those same Mitch-mongers still be trying to rid the Bears of Pace while he'll be collecting his second NFL Executive of the Year trophy?

There is no reason to doubt Pace's sincerity when he told us, "I can say this with complete honesty ... it was easy for me to watch this (quarterback competition) unfold because all I wanted is what was best for the team. ... All that matters is that we win football games."

Asked if he understands why so many want to make Trubisky a referendum on his own performance, Pace said, "I mean I know the quarterback gets a lot of the focus, and understandably so. I love that Nick Foles is here. I think we're fortunate to have both of those guys."

Pace paid a pretty penny for Foles, too.

What always seems to get lost is even if Trubisky was succeeding wildly right now, where would Pace be without his other 52 guys?

His biggest worry should be a new contract for the one true impact player on offense he does have, but he certainly isn't panicking.

"I don't see this week as the deadline," Pace said. "I know this is the generic answer, but when we work on these deals we know how important A-Rob is to us, not just as a player but as a teammate.

"But those things are going to remain behind the scene as we work through the process."

"For me, it's never my focus. I've said that before," wide receiver Allen Robinson said. "I'm not focused on that. I'm focused on the season. All that other stuff, I let it play out."

After acquiring Foles, significantly upgrading his pass rush by releasing Leonard Floyd -- yes, another missed first-round pick -- and adding Robert Quinn and replacing Ha Ha Clinton-Dix with another former Pro Bowl safety in Tashaun Gipson, Pace gambled with another high pick to replace cap casualty Prince Amukamara at cornerback.

Now Jaylon Johnson is set to open the season as a starter. The rookie expects to have a bull's-eye on his chest Sunday in Detroit.

"I would expect every quarterback to go after the rookie," Johnson said. "That's what I would do if I was a quarterback."

Not only is Pace not worried, he's also glowing over the training-camp performance of tight end Cole Kmet, drafted seven spots ahead of Johnson.

"Kmet might be one of the more intelligent rookies -- football-intelligent rookies -- we've ever been around," Pace said. "I mean you felt it right away. His teammates have embraced him because of the personality he has."

Tell me, folks, does this really sound like a guy who fears that, no matter what, Trubisky could be the poison pill for his tenure in Chicago?

Of course, he's worried about Trubisky, maybe even a bit more than each of the other 52 guys on his roster as he begins his sixth season at the helm.

But the bottom line is, if Pace doesn't win a playoff game soon he's going to be gone no matter how Trubisky plays, and if he wins a handful he will be rewarded and celebrated whether Trubisky is the reason or not.

Now, which way will it go?