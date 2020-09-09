Chicago White Sox skipping Keuchel's next start

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

Lifted after 5 innings in his last start, Sunday at Kansas City, Dallas Keuchel is going to miss his next scheduled outing for the White Sox.

Keuchel is dealing with back soreness, but manager Rick Renteria said holding the 32-year-old lefty out of Saturday's start against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field is not a major concern.

"He's out there playing catch," Renteria said late Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh before the Sox wrapped up a two-game series against the Pirates. "Out of an abundance of caution, we're going to skip him and get him ready for the Minnesota series.

"He actually came into the office today, said he was feeling better. So he's going to go out there, play some catch, and we'll continue to treat him up and get him ready for his next start after we obviously skip this one."

Losing Keuchel (6-2) for more than one start would be a major setback for the White Sox. He ranks second in the American League in wins and ERA (2.19).

Cleveland's Shane Bieber is first with 7 wins and a 1.25 ERA.